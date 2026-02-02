Preview: Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 11:00 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 11:03

Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will lock horns in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night, with a spot in the final four of the competition on offer.

The hosts are eight-time winners of the Copa del Rey, while Athletic have lifted the trophy on 24 occasions, making them the second-most successful team in the tournament behind Barcelona.

Match preview

Valencia are fifth in the all-time list when it comes to successes in the Copa del Rey, having won the trophy on eight occasions, with their last triumph coming in 2018-19, beating Barcelona 2-1 in the final of the competition that particular season.

Los Che have had to win four matches in this season's Copa del Rey to reach the quarter-finals, overcoming Maracena, Cartagena, Sporting Gijon and Burgos FC.

Carlos Corberan's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Real Betis, with the result leaving them in 15th spot in the La Liga table, just two points outside of the relegation zone.

Valencia have already beaten Athletic this season, recording a 2-0 victory in the league back in September, but two of their last three meetings have been won by the Lions.

The pair met in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey as recently as January 2023, and it was Athletic that secured their spot in the final four courtesy of a 3-1 success.

© Imago

Athletic will enter Wednesday's match off the back of a 1-1 draw in the Basque derby; Real Sociedad were on the verge of securing all three points, only for Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta to come up with a leveller in the 88th minute of the contest.

It has been a difficult campaign for the Lions, with 25 points from 22 matches leaving them down in 11th spot in the La Liga table, four points ahead of the relegation zone.

Ernesto Valverde's side have struggled with the volume of matches this season, but they can still win a major trophy in 2025-26, securing their spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey with wins over Ourense CF and Cultural Leonesa.

Athletic are the second-most successful side in the history of the Copa del Rey, having won the competition on 24 occasions, with their last triumph coming in 2023-24, beating Mallorca on penalties in the final following a 1-1 draw.

The Lions are always dangerous in this competition due to their rich history of Copa del Rey successes, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating battle on Wednesday night.

Valencia Copa del Rey form:

WWWW

Valencia form (all competitions):

LDWWWL

Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey form:

WW

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

WLWLLD

Team News

© Imago

Valencia were missing three players through injury against Real Betis last time out, and that is again expected to be the case here, with Julen Agirrezabala, Thierry Correia and Mouctar Diakhaby set to be absent for the clash at Mestalla.

There will be changes to the side that started against Real Betis, with Umar Sadiq, Baptise Santamaria and Andre Almeida in line for spots in the starting XI.

Carlos Tarrega is also pushing to be included from the first whistle and could be in line for a position in the middle of the back four.

Athletic are once again set to be without the services of Aymeric Laporte, Benat Prados, Oihan Sancet, Dani Vivian, Unai Egiluz and Maroan Sannadi through injury, while Yeray Alvarez is a long-term absentee due to a doping suspension.

Head coach Valverde will make changes to the side that started the Basque derby, with Alex Padilla in line for a spot between the sticks, while Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Inigo Lekue, Mikel Vesga and Inaki Williams could be introduced.

Nico Williams started against Real Sociedad, but a groin issue is being managed, so it is unlikely that the Spaniard will feature from the start here.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Foulquier, Comert, Tarrega, Gaya; Rioja, Santamaria, Pepelu, Danjuma; Almeida; Sadiq

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Padilla; Areso, Paredes, Lekue, Boiro; Vesga, Ruiz de Galarreta; I Williams, Gomez, Berenguer; Guruzeta

We say: Valencia 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic are struggling at the moment, and we believe that home advantage will allow Valencia to secure a spot in the semi-finals, but it should be a very close match.

