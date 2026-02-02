Championship transfer news: Forgotten Newcastle United star 'attracts enquiries' from six second-tier clubs

By Darren Plant | 02 Feb 2026 10:46 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 10:46

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles is allegedly attracting interest from at least six clubs in the Championship.

The long-serving Magpies centre-back has endured a hugely frustrating spell at St James' Park due to a serious knee injury.

Since the end of 2023-24, the club captain has made just two appearances in the Premier League totalling just 19 minutes.

They came during the closing weeks of September, with a muscle injury keeping the 32-year-old sidelined since then.

As a result, Newcastle are seemingly prepared to allow Lascelles explore his options on transfer deadline day.

© Imago

Which Championship clubs want Lascelles?

According to Sky Sports News journalist Mark McAdam, there are six clubs who have enquired over his availability.

Leicester City and Birmingham City are said to be among the teams who are interested in adding the player to their respective squads.

While Lascelles has been in the North-East since 2014, he previously spent time in the Midlands with Nottingham Forest.

With Lascelles out of contract at the end of the season, Newcastle are unlikely to stand in the player's way should he find a suitable move.

Newcastle would also benefit from having Lascelles' wages off their outgoings as they bid to strengthen their position with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations.

© Imago / Moritz Muller

Do Newcastle have enough cover in defence?

Having coped without Lascelles on the pitch for over 18 months, his departure would not necessarily hinder Eddie Howe from that perspective.

Nevertheless, Lascelles has remained a key leader behind the scenes and that would be felt in the dressing room and on the training ground.

That all said, Newcastle could still benefit from adding a fresh face for the backline to their squad with Fabian Schar out in the long term.

Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Dan Burn are their three recognised options.