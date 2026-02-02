Celtic slap £100m price tag on Nottingham Forest target as Martin O’Neill issues fresh transfer update

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Feb 2026 11:38 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 11:42

Celtic are determined to keep hold of key midfielder Arne Engels despite firm interest from Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day, according to interim head coach Martin O’Neill.

The 22-year-old joined the Hoops from Augsburg for around £11m in the summer of 2024 and he has since played 89 times for the club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 20 assists.

Engles has been a standout performer for Celtic during a turbulent campaign, contributing to 12 goals (five goals, seven assists) in 37 appearances and his impressive form is understood to have caught the attention of Premier League side Forest.

Sky Sports News claims that Celtic have rejected an improved offer of £17.3m for Engels from Forest, having previously turned down their opening bid wort £14m.

The Glaswegian giants are insisting that Engels is not for sale and O’Neill has revealed that only an offer of £100m would persuade the club to part ways with the Belgian midfielder.

© Imago

“Honestly, I am telling you, I didn’t know anything about it,” O’Neill told reporters when asked about Forest’s attempts to sign Engles.

“If they have done it, then they must have done it during the game, and I would want it rebuffed, unless it was £100m. Then I think the board would step in there. No, absolutely, I would rather keep him.”

O’Neill targets three new Celtic signings on deadline day

Meanwhile, O’Neill has confirmed that Celtic are close to completing deadline day deals for Lorient winger Joel Mvuka and Freiburg striker Junior Adamu.

The Hoops are understood to have agreed a £4m deal to sign 23-year-old Mvuka, while 24-year-old Adamu is already in the UK ready to undergo a medical ahead of finalising an initial loan move with an option to buy.

“Yeah, I think they’ve either done their medicals or are about to do them, so that helps us a little bit,” said O’Neill.

© Imago

Adamu, Mvuka and one more in at Celtic?

“You never know, there might be something else before Monday evening, and then you won’t be able to ask me on Tuesday, which will be the biggest relief of all time. No, it’s fine.

“The first thing I think about, we need Adamu. He’s a very fine player and can hold the ball up. Sometimes he’s played very, very little, but he can make an impact.

“We definitely need someone strong in there. I think Adamu can do that. I think there’s a little bit of pace with the young lad from Lorient.

“So it’ll just give us a couple of options as much as anything else. We are hopeful there might be a possibility of other things happening before 11pm as well.”

Celtic are also keen to bring in a new centre-back, which could pave the way for Stephen Welsh to join Motherwell on loan.

While the transfer deadline in England closes at 7pm, Celtic and other Scottish clubs have until 11pm to complete incomings and outgoings.