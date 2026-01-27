Preview: Celtic vs FC Utrecht - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 27 Jan 2026 14:40

Celtic will fight for their spot in the top 24 of the league phase when they take on already eliminated FC Utrecht in the final Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are 24th in the table with eight points from seven games, while the visitors are 34th with 1 point from seven fixtures.

Match preview

Celtic endured a turbulent start to the 2025-26 campaign, including disastrously losing to Kairat Almaty in the Champions League playoff round, fan protests regarding the board's running of the club and a win, draw and loss in their first three Europa League fixtures.

Brendan Rodgers eventually departed the club due to a breakdown in relations with the board, leaving Martin O'Neill to take charge on an interim basis.

Although the veteran manager immediately improved Celtic's form, with seven wins from eight games, including beating Feyenoord 3-1, O'Neill's only defeat in that time came against Midtjylland (3-1) in this competition.

Wilfried Nancy was eventually appointed as Rodgers' permanent successor, but only two wins and six defeats - including a 3-0 defeat to Roma - saw the manager sacked, becoming the least successful boss in the club's history.

O'Neill has once again returned to the Celtic hotseat and overseen an improvement, securing three wins and two draws in five games, although a 2-2 stalemate with Bologna would have left fans disappointed after the Bhoys squandered a 2-0 lead.

As a result, Celtic head into this final Europa League matchday in 24th with eight points from seven games, holding just a point lead over 25th-placed Ludogorets and a two point lead over five further sides.

The Bhoys, therefore, are likely to require all three points if they are to ensure their place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Celtic will be confident of securing the victory over FC Utrecht on Thursday, with the Bhoys undefeated in their last five across all competitions, while their opponents have also endured a miserable Europa League campaign.

FC Utrecht are one of just three teams to have failed to win a game in the league phase, picking up just one point from their seven fixtures after one draw and six defeats.

Consequently, Ron Jans' side sit 34th in the standings and are already eliminated from the competition, leaving little but pride left to play for on Thursday night.

Although Thursday's fixture holds no stakes in regards to their Europa League campaign, FC Utrecht are aiming to snap a five-game losing streak across all competitions, while they have also failed to score in each of their last two matches.

Jans' men have also been particularly poor on the road throughout this term, picking up just six points from nine Eredivisie away matches - with one win, three draws and five defeats - as well as losing all of their three away fixtures in this competition.

The visitors will, however, look to draw confidence from Celtic's challenges at home in Europe, losing two of their three Celtic Park fixtures in the Europa League this term, conceding a significant six goals and scoring just two in that time.

Celtic Europa League form:

D L W L W L

Celtic form (all competitions):

D D W W W L

FC Utrecht Europa League form:

L L L D L L

FC Utrecht form (all competitions):

L L L L L W

Team News

Celtic are unable to call upon Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi due to injury issues, while Reo Hatate is suspended.

Kieran Tierney is also a doubt after coming off with an injury concern in the draw to Hearts at the weekend, meaning Liam Scales may move to left back and Dane Murray come into the defence.

Elsewhere, a similar forward line that featured against Hearts should start, although Tomas Cvancara is unable to play after signing for the club earlier this month, meaning Sebastian Tounekti could come into the attack.

As for FC Utrecht, Victor Jensen is ruled out until early March with a knee issue, while David Min and Emirhan Demircan are doubts due to injury.

Mike Eerdhuijzen is also a doubt after coming off in the weekend's loss to Sparta Rotterdam due to injury, meaning Nick Viergever could partner Matisse Didden in central defence.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Donovan, Trusty, Murray, Scales; Engels, McGregor, Nygren; Hyun-Jun, Maeda, Tounekti

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Horemans, Didden, Viergever, El Karouani; Engwanda, Bozdogan; Cathline, De Wit, Blake; Rodriguez

We say: Celtic 2-0 FC Utrecht

Although Celtic have struggled at times in the Europa League, they are undoubtedly the favourites to win as they face an FC Utrecht side yet to secure a victory in the competition, while they have also lost all of their last five games.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.