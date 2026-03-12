Preview: Celtic vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 12 Mar 2026 14:20

Celtic will welcome Motherwell to Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon in a crucial clash with major implications in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The Bhoys are second in the table and five points behind the leaders, while the Steelmen are fourth and 10 points behind first place.

Match preview

Celtic have endured a tumultuous 2025-26 season, including three managers, fan disruptions and several underwhelming results and performances.

Brendan Rodgers opted to leave his managerial position in late October due to a breakdown in relations with the board, while back-to-back league losses in his last two games left Celtic eight points adrift from league leaders Hearts.

Legendary manager Martin O'Neill took charge on an interim basis, and the veteran quickly improved Celtic's form, winning all of his five matches to leave the Bhoys back on level terms with the leaders.

Wilfried Nancy's subsequent tenure was nothing short of a disaster, losing six and winning just two of his eight matches at the helm, resulting in his swift dismissal after just 33 days in charge - the shortest reign in the club's history.

O'Neill returned for his second spell in charge after Nancy's departure, and Celtic have gone on to win six, draw two and lose one of nine league games, while they have also booked their place in the semi-finals of the Scottish FA Cup - beating Rangers on penalties in the quarters.

Now trailing Hearts by five points, O'Neill will be eager for his side to stay within touching distance - or potentially close the gap - heading into the post-split fixtures, with just four games remaining before the split.

Saturday's clash is undoubtedly Celtic's biggest test in their final matches before the split, facing up against a Motherwell side who are enjoying a stunning season.

Celtic will look to draw confidence from their 3-2 home victory over the Steelmen in October 2025, while they are actually undefeated against Motherwell at Celtic Park since December 2015.

© Imago / Focus Images

However, Motherwell did secure a superb 2-0 triumph against Celtic at Fir Park in their last meeting in December 2025, and the visitors will be hoping to replicate that triumph on Saturday.

Motherwell will have to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Dundee last time out, which brought an end to their nine-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership, as well as marking just their fourth league loss this term.

Alongside 14 wins and 11 draws, Jens Berthel Askou's side sit fourth in the table with 53 points, only five points behind Celtic and 10 behind league leaders Hearts.

While their chances of lifting the league title are admittedly slim, Motherwell do have the chance to close the gap on the leaders with pre-split fixtures against both Celtic and Hearts.

Askou's side have been at their most vulnerable on the road, winning only four of their 14 away games in the league, while their record at Celtic Park is far from favourable.

The Steelmen have also particularly struggled away in recent weeks, recording only two wins in their last eight matches on the road across all competitions.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

W W W L D W

Celtic form (all competitions):

L L W D W D

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

W D W W W L

Motherwell form (all competitions):

D W L W W L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Celtic will be without Jota, Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum Osmand, Adam Montgomery and Arne Engels due to injury issues, while Auston Trusty is suspended.

After defeating the Gers on penalties in their last match, O'Neill could opt to name a largely unchanged starting team against the Steelmen on Saturday, with the potential exception of Marcelo Saracchi replacing Trusty.

Meanwhile, Motherwell will be without Zach Robinson, John Koutroumbis, Callum Hendry, Lukas Fadinger and Matthew Connelly due to fitness problems.

Tawanda Maswanhise is the Scottish Premiership top scorer with 16 goals this term, and the forward should lead the line on Saturday.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Araujo, Arthur, Scales, Saracchi; Nygren, Hatate, McCowan; Hyun-Jun, Maeda, Tounekti

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; O'Donnell, McGinn, Welsh, Longelo; Priestman, Watt; Said, Just, Slattery; Maswanhise

We say: Celtic 2-2 Motherwell

Although Motherwell have a dismal record at Celtic Park, the Steelmen have been superb this season, and with Celtic's struggles at times this term, we expect this one to end all square.

