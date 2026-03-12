Preview: Girona vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 12 Mar 2026 15:59 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 16:01

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to give their top-six hopes a boost when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Girona on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions are currently 10th in the La Liga table, five points off sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Girona are 15th, six points ahead of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Girona are not out of the equation when it comes to the battle for La Liga survival this season, but they are in a relatively strong position, with 31 points from 27 matches leaving them in 15th, six points ahead of 18th-placed Mallorca.

There are still 11 matches to play this season, so a lot could change, and Girona's main issue this season has been their defence, having conceded 43 times.

Michel's team will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Levante, and they have only actually managed to won one of their last seven La Liga matches, which came at home to the champions Barcelona in the middle of February.

Girona have found it difficult in front of their own fans this season, only picking up 16 points from 13 matches, which is the third-worst record in the division.

The Catalan outfit have only ever faced Athletic on 11 previous occasions, and it is the latter that just about lead the overall head-to-head record five wins to four.

© Imago

Athletic were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in the reverse match earlier this season, while they lost 2-1 to the Catalan outfit in the corresponding game in 2024-25.

The Lions have only actually won once against Girona on their travels, which came back in March 2019, so it is far from a straightforward assignment for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Athletic will enter this match off the back of successive defeats, being knocked out of the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage by Basque rivals Real Sociedad, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Barcelona in Spain's top flight last time out.

A tough season has left Valverde's side in 10th spot in the La Liga table, some 19 points off fourth-placed Villarreal.

Athletic are only five points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, though, so a European spot this season is certainly achievable despite their difficulties.

Girona La Liga form:

LDWDLD

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

DWWWDL

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

LWWDLL

Team News

© Imago

Girona will be without the services of Juan Carlos, Donny van de Beek, Portu, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Bryan Gil due to injury problems, while experienced attacker Cristhian Stuani faces a late fitness test ahead of the match.

Joel Roca and Alejandro Frances both impressed off the bench in the team's clash with Levante last time out and could now come into the side.

Vladyslav Vanat found it tough in the team's last match, but the striker has scored nine times in La Liga this season, and he will continue in the final third of the field.

As for Athletic, Benat Prados, Unai Egiluz and Nico Williams have been ruled out of the match due to injury problems, while Maroan Sannadi, Aitor Paredes and Unai Gomez are major doubts for the clash with Girona.

The visitors will also be without the services of Alejandro Rego, who picked up a milestone yellow card in the team's defeat to Barcelona last time out.

Athletic boss Valverde is set to make changes to the side that started against Barcelona, with Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Oihan Sancet and Gorka Guruzeta potentially all being introduced into the XI.

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Rincon, Frances, Blind, Martinez; Witsel, Beltran; Tsygankov, Lemar, Roca; Vanat

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Gorosabel, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Guruzeta

We say: Girona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

There has only been two draws between these two sides throughout history, but one of those came earlier this season, and we are predicting another stalemate between Girona and Athletic this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.