Sunday's La Liga predictions and previews including Real Betis vs. Sevilla, Girona vs. Celta Vigo

By Matt Law | 01 Mar 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 00:05

There are four La Liga matches taking place on Sunday, including the Seville derby, with Real Betis welcoming bitter rivals Sevilla.

Elsewhere, Elche will host Espanyol, Osasuna will head to Valencia, and Celta Vigo will make the trip to Girona.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's La Liga fixtures.

© Imago

Espanyol's search for their first win of 2026 will continue on Sunday afternoon, when they make the trip to Estadio Martinez Valero to take on Elche.

The visitors have dropped to seventh spot in the La Liga table due to their struggles, while Elche are 17th, just one point outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Elche 1-2 Espanyol

Something has to give for Espanyol at some point, and they will be coming up against an Elche side that are also in very disappointing form. It would not be a surprise to see a draw on Sunday, but we just have a feeling that the visitors will be able to navigate their way to a vital win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Elche vs. Espanyol, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Osasuna will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a clash against Valencia at Mestalla.

The visitors are ninth in the La Liga table, four points off sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Valencia occupy 16th, two points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Valencia 2-2 Osasuna

We fancy an entertaining match here, as both teams have quality in the final third of the field. Osasuna were excellent against Real Madrid last time out, but we are expecting Valencia to be good enough for a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Valencia vs. Osasuna, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Estadio de La Cartuja will play host to the latest instalment of the Seville derby, as Real Betis welcome Sevilla in Spain's top flight.

Real Betis are fifth in the La Liga table, six points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, while Sevilla are 12th, eight points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Sevilla

We fancy Real Betis to record a third straight win over Sevilla this weekend. Not since November 2021 have Sevilla overcome Real Betis away from home, and we are backing Pellegrini's team to shade a close contest on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Betis vs. Sevilla, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Celta Vigo will be aiming to make it four straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Girona on Sunday night.

The visitors are sixth in the La Liga table, five points behind fifth-placed Real Betis, while Girona occupy 11th, seven points from their opponents in this match.

We say: Girona 1-1 Celta Vigo

Not since August 2022 have Celta beaten Girona, who have won two and drawn three of their last five matches against Sunday's opponents. We are once again finding it difficult to separate the two teams in this fixture and have had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Girona vs. Celta Vigo, including team news and predicted lineups