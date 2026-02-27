Preview: Valencia vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 27 Feb 2026 19:02 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 19:03

Osasuna will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a clash against Valencia at Mestalla.

The visitors are ninth in the La Liga table, four points off sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Valencia occupy 16th, two points outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Valencia remain dangerously close to the bottom three at a vital stage of the season, with 26 points from 25 matches leaving them in 16th spot in the division, two points ahead of 18th-placed Mallorca.

Los Che have actually won three of their last six in the league, but they will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat at Villarreal, which proved to be their 11th league loss of the campaign.

Carlos Corberan's side have only lost three times on home soil this season, so they will be glad to be back at Mestalla, especially against an Osasuna outfit that have only managed to triumph in two of their 13 away league fixtures in 2025-26.

Valencia have won 45 of their previous 91 matches against Osasuna in all competitions, but they suffered a 1-0 defeat in the reverse game earlier this season.

It was 0-0 in the corresponding match at Mestalla last term, but Osasuna recorded a 2-1 victory away to Valencia during the 2023-24 campaign.

© Imago

Osasuna, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 win over Real Madrid, with Ante Budimir and Raul Garcia on the scoresheet in the standout success.

The result moved Alessio Lisci's side into ninth spot in the table, four points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, so they are very much in the mix for a European spot.

Los Rojillos have a record of nine wins, six draws and 10 defeats from their 25 league matches this season, and they have been outstanding at home this season, but it has been a struggle for Osasuna on their travels.

Indeed, Lisci's team have won just two of their 13 league games away from home, scoring only eight times in the process.

Osasuna finished ninth in Spain's top flight last term, level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, so they came incredibly close to securing European football.

Valencia La Liga form:

WWLLWL

Valencia form (all competitions):

WLLLWL

Osasuna La Liga form:

WWDWDW

Team News

© Imago

Valencia will definitely be without the services of Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier and Copete on Sunday through injury, while Julen Agirrezabala and Lucas Beltran are viewed as major doubts at this stage of proceedings.

Head coach Corberan could make two changes to the side that started against Villarreal last time out, with Arnaut Danjuma and Hugo Duro potentially being introduced.

Javi Guerra is likely to keep his spot in the final third of the field, while Guido Rodriguez should also retain his spot in the middle of the park.

As for Osasuna, Iker Benito remains on the sidelines due to a long-term knee injury, while Enzo Boyomo is also a major doubt for the clash at Mestalla.

Aimar Oroz picked up a milestone yellow card in the team's spectacular 2-1 win over Real Madrid last time out, so the 24-year-old will also sit this one out.

Head coach Lisci has a big decision to make when it comes to a replacement for Oroz, and it is likely that Raul Moro will be given the nod.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Nunez, Comert, Tarrega, Gaya; Rodriguez, Ugrinic; Ramazani, Guerra, Danjuma; Duro

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Herrando, Catena, Galan; Torro, Moncayola; Moro, V Munoz, Ruben Garcia; Budimir

We say: Valencia 2-2 Osasuna

We fancy an entertaining match here, as both teams have quality in the final third of the field. Osasuna were excellent against Real Madrid last time out, but we are expecting Valencia to be good enough for a share of the spoils.

