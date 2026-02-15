Sunday's La Liga predictions and previews including Rayo Vallecano vs. Atletico Madrid and Levante vs. Valencia

By Matt Law | 15 Feb 2026 00:20 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 00:20

There are four La Liga matches taking place on Sunday, including Atletico Madrid's clash with Rayo Vallecano.

Elsewhere, rivals Levante and Valencia will lock horns, Real Oviedo will welcome Athletic Bilbao, while Mallorca will host Real Betis.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's La Liga fixtures.

La Liga's basement side Real Oviedo will be aiming to make it back-to-back victories in Spain's top flight when they host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday afternoon.

Oviedo are rock bottom of the La Liga table, seven points from the safety of 17th, while a disappointing campaign for Athletic has left them in 10th position.

We say: Real Oviedo 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic have struggled on their travels this season, and they will be coming up against a well-rested Oviedo outfit on Sunday. We are finding it difficult to back Athletic with any real confidence, so it could be another point on the board for the division's basement team.

Fresh from a stunning 4-0 win over Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, Atletico Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Atletico are currently third in the La Liga table, level on points with fourth-placed Villarreal, while Rayo are 18th, with their poor form seeing them drop into the relegation zone.

We say: Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico

There have only been 17 goals scored in Rayo's 10 home La Liga games this season, so we are not expecting a high-scoring affair here. Rayo are capable of making it a tough match for Atletico despite their recent struggles, but we are backing the visitors to edge this contest.

Valencia will be aiming to avoid a third straight defeat in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign against rivals Levante on Sunday.

Los Che are currently down in 17th spot in the La Liga table, one point ahead of 18th-placed Rayo Vallecano, while Levante are 19th, five points behind their opponents here.

We say: Levante 1-1 Valencia

It is difficult to back either team with any real confidence at the moment due to their struggles this season, and both managers will be desperate to avoid defeat, so we have had to settle on a low-scoring draw in the Valencia derby.

Real Betis will be bidding to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Mallorca on Sunday night.

The Seville outfit are fifth in the La Liga table, four points ahead of sixth-placed Espanyol, while Mallorca are 16th, two points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Mallorca 1-2 Real Betis

This is a tough match to predict, as Mallorca have been generally impressive at home this season despite their struggles. Real Betis are strong on their travels, though, and we are backing the visitors to navigate their way to all three points.

