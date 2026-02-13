Preview: Levante vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 13 Feb 2026 20:13 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 20:16

Valencia will be aiming to avoid a third straight defeat in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign against rivals Levante on Sunday.

Los Che are currently down in 17th spot in the La Liga table, one point ahead of 18th-placed Rayo Vallecano, while Levante are 19th, five points behind their opponents here.

Match preview

Levante have a record of four wins, six draws and 12 defeats from their 22 league matches this season, with 18 points leaving them in 19th spot in the table, five points behind 17th-placed Valencia, who have played a game more.

The Frogs have struggled defensively this season, conceding 38 times in their 22 matches, which is the joint-worst record in the division alongside Sevilla.

There have been positives for Luis Castro's side this season, with a lot of their best work coming in the final third of the field, but it remains to be seen whether they can be defensively strong enough to secure survival.

Levante, who are the reigning Segunda Division champions, will enter this match off the back of a 4-2 defeat to Athletic Bilbao, but they had managed to claim four points from their two games leading into that fixture against Elche and Atletico Madrid.

Home form has been a real issue this season, though, with the strugglers only picking up seven points from their 10 league matches in front of their own fans, which is the worst record in the division.

© Imago

Valencia, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid, with the result leaving them 17th in the table, one point outside of the relegation zone.

Los Che have not played outside of Spain's top flight since the 1986-87 campaign, and it would be a huge shock if they were relegated from La Liga this term.

Carlos Corberan's side are finding it difficult to show consistency this season, and they have now been beaten in each of their last three matches in all competitions.

Valencia recorded a 1-0 victory over Levante in the reverse match earlier this season, while Los Che also won 4-3 in the corresponding game during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Valencia derby has been played on 39 occasions throughout history, with Valencia leading the overall head-to-head record 20 wins to Levante's nine, while the rivals have also shared the spoils on 10 occasions.

Levante La Liga form:

WDLWDL

Valencia La Liga form:

LDWWLL

Valencia form (all competitions):

WWWLLL

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Levante will be without the services of Victor Garcia and Roger Brugue due to injuries, while Jeremy Toljan is suspended due to the milestone yellow card that he picked up in the team's defeat to Athletic last time out.

Castro's team also had Alan Matturro sent off in their last game, so the 21-year-old will miss out through suspension, but Matias Moreno should recover from a head injury to feature at the back for the home team.

Etta Eyong's future remains the subject of much debate, with a number of clubs keen on the Cameroon international, and he will once again feature in the final third of the field.

As for Valencia, Iker Cordoba and Cristian Rivero will be back in the squad following suspensions, but Jose Copete will now be banned due to the milestone yellow card that he picked up in the clash with Real Madrid.

Arnaut Danjuma and Mouctar Diakhaby are also out of the match through injury, while Dimitri Foulquier will need to undergo a late fitness test.

Hugo Duro and Lucas Beltran are set to feature in the final third of the field for Valencia, while Javi Guerra could come in for a start out wide due to Danjuma's absence.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Moreno, Dela, Elgezabal, Sanchez; Andres, Raghouber; Tunde, Alvarez, Romero; Eyong

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Correia, Comert, Nunez, Gaya; Rioja, Pepelu, Ugrinic, Guerra; Duro, Beltran

We say: Levante 1-1 Valencia

It is difficult to back either team with any real confidence at the moment due to their struggles this season, and both managers will be desperate to avoid defeat, so we have had to settle on a low-scoring draw in the Valencia derby.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.