Man Utd handed transfer 'boost' as Barcelona's Etta Eyong stance is 'revealed'

By Matt Law | 28 Jan 2026 17:51 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 19:59

Barcelona are not reportedly planning to move for Levante forward Etta Eyong during this summer's transfer window despite being admirers of the Cameroon international.

Eyong has scored five goals and registered one assist in 16 appearances for Levante, following on from the two goals and two assists that he managed in seven outings for Villarreal.

The 22-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United all linked with the Cameroonian.

According to Football Espana, Barcelona sent scouts to watch Eyong in action for Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, with the striker playing four times at the tournament, scoring once.

The Catalan outfit are said to be admirers of the centre-forward but have decided against pursuing him at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Eyong is still expected to be on the move this summer, with the strongest interest thought to be coming from the Premier League, with Man United believed to be huge admirers.

The attacker recently discussed his strong relationship with Mbeumo, who he plays alongside for Cameroon, and that could give the Red Devils an advantage when it comes to any pursuit.

"Manchester United is a very good team," Eyong told GiveMeSport. "I used to love Robin Van Persie. He had everything – talent, style and confidence.

"And Wayne Rooney was another world-class striker. Bryan is also a fantastic player. He’s a fantastic player. I am lucky to play and train alongside him for Cameroon. I think he’s going to help me a lot, on and off the pitch.

"There are some parallels in our games, but we can play together and compliment each other. We can assist each other. Our relationship is getting stronger every day."

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Would Eyong be a good signing for Man United?

Man United will overhaul their midfield this summer, but there could also be an addition in the final third of the field, with Joshua Zirkzee set to move on.

Zirkzee is not expected to have a long-term future at Old Trafford and could even leave before the end of the January transfer window, with Rennes forward Mohamed Kader Meite being earmarked as a potential replacement.

Man United currently have a number of options when it comes to the centre-forward spot, with Bryan Mbeumo starting in that area in the last two matches, while Benjamin Sesko was a big-money signing during last summer's transfer window.

Eyong would bring a different option in the final third, though, and with his release clause believed to be in the region of €30m (£26m), he could be a bargain signing this summer.