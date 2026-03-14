Preview: Nacional vs Estoril Praia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 14 Mar 2026 03:40

Nacional will be looking to pull three points clear of the relegation zone when they play host to Estoril Praia at the Estadio da Madeira in round 26 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

Having gone unbeaten in their last four meetings between the two teams, the Canarinhos will look to extend their recent dominance in this fixture and keep their slim hopes of securing European football alive.

Match preview

Nacional continue to flirt with the prospect of relegation as they played out a 1-1 stalemate with Moreirense when the two sides squared off at the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas last Saturday.

The visitors were guilty of a wasteful display at the attacking end of the pitch, where they fluffed a number of clear-cut chances, with Luis Semedo and Miguel Baeza netting for either side to force a share of the spoils.

Tiago Margarido’s men have now failed to taste victory in six consecutive Primeira Liga matches, claiming two points from the last 18 available, and have managed just one win from their 10 matches since the turn of the year.

Nacional finished seven points clear of the relegation zone last term, but they find themselves in troubled waters heading into the season’s run-in, as they sit 15th in the Primeira Liga standings, level on 22 points with 16th-placed Santa Clara in the dreaded bottom three.

Having netted just three goals in the six matches since the start of February, the Alvinegros' lack of sting in attack has been a major sticking point, an area needing improvement sooner rather than later if they are to preserve their two-year stint in the top flight.

© Imago

Like the home side, Estoril Praia were also involved in a share of the spoils last weekend as they were held to a goalless draw by Casa Pia when the two sides squared off at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota.

Despite seeing over 60% of the ball possession and being in the ascendancy for most of the game, the hosts were fortunate not to be punished, as Casa Pia carved out the two biggest chances to seal the win, but striker Cassiano failed to convert from close range on both occasions.

This was two more points dropped for Estoril Praia in their race for a top-four finish, as they have now failed to win four of their most recent five matches, losing twice and claiming two draws, having secured victories over Estrela Amadora, Vitoria de Guimaraes and Santa Clara in the three preceding games.

Ian Cathro’s side have blown hot and cold this season, picking up nine wins and losing nine games so far to collect 34 points and sit eighth in the league table, 12 points off fourth-place Braga in the Conference League qualification spot heading into the final nine games.

However, Estoril will be backing themselves to find their feet this weekend when they visit the Estadio da Madeira to face an opposing side who have failed to win any of their last four encounters, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 2-1 victory in December 2019.

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

L

D

L

L

L

D

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

W

D

L

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Nacional's injury crisis shows little signs of easing, as the likes of Ivanildo Fernandes, Lucas Franca and Brazilian defender Ulisses all continue their spells on the sidelines.

Portuguese defender Joao Aurelio is set to sit out his eighth straight game since coming off injured against Gil Vicente in January, while fellow countryman Filipe Soares has been ruled out since November.

Jose Gomes has also missed each of the last three games after picking up an injury against Porto on February 19 and the experienced defender is also out of contention for the Alvinegros.

As for Estoril, Cathro will be unable to name Andre Lacximicant, who has been ruled out since sustaining an injury against Braga in December, while 21-year-old defender Or Israelov continues his long road to full fitness after picking up a severe thigh problem in September.

They are joined on the Canarinhos' injury table by 23-year-old defender Kevin Boma, who has missed each of the last four games since picking up an injury in February.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nunez, Santos, Ze Vitor, Vallier; Dias, Liziero; Veron, Baeza, Boia; Ramirez

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Carvalho, Ferro, Bacher, Sanchez; Orellana, Tsoungui, Holsgrove; Begraoui, Guitane, Marques

We say: Nacional 2-1 Estoril Praia

With time running out in their scramble for safety, we predict Nacional will go all out this weekend as they look to secure a morale-costing result and pull clear of the danger zone.

While we expect Estoril to put up a fight, they have lost five of their seven away matches since November and we see them struggling at the Estadio da Madeira this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.