Preview: Famalicao vs Nacional - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 19 Mar 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 00:01

Famalicao could record five straight home victories in the Portuguese top flight for the first time as they welcome Nacional to Vila Nova for matchday 27 on Saturday evening.

While a win would mark a historic milestone for the Azuis e Brancos, it could also lift them into fifth place at least temporarily, while the Islanders, who occupy the playoff spot, are also chasing a positive result in the fight for survival.

Match preview

Famalicao have endured an inconsistent campaign for much of the season but appear to have found rhythm in recent weeks, picking up 10 points from a possible 12 since late February.

Last weekend’s all-Minho clash saw Hugo Oliveira’s side claim a 2-1 victory at Vitoria de Guimaraes, where goals from Justin De Haas and Sorriso either side of Samu’s effort sealed a second straight win and ended a three-game away drought.

Now aiming for a third consecutive league victory for the first time this season, the Vila Nova outfit head into Saturday’s contest full of confidence, backed by a perfect record from four home matches in 2026, a run that includes three clean sheets and at least two goals scored in three of those games.

Those results have already matched the club’s best sequence of home wins in the top flight, achieved in 1990-91, 2019-20 and 2024-25, and another success here would set a new benchmark while strengthening their push for a European place.

Currently sixth in the Primeira Liga table, the Azuis e Brancos sit four points behind fourth-placed Braga and level on points with fifth-placed Gil Vicente, who are in action later on Saturday night, giving Famalicao the chance to climb higher, at least temporarily.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Meanwhile, Nacional head into this fixture under pressure, sitting two points adrift of safety and at risk of seeing that gap widen before kickoff, depending on results elsewhere.

During a recent interview, on-loan winger Gabriel Veron insisted the Madeira club ‘’will work to get the three points" in Vila Nova on Saturday, though current form offers little encouragement for a side without a win in seven matches.

Rooted to the bottom of the form table, Tiago Margarido’s side have taken just two points from that stretch and failed to score in four games, including last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Estoril Praia, where an early goal condemned them to a third successive home loss.

Nacional’s struggles extend beyond familiar ground, having failed to record victory on the road since mid-October, during which period they have played 10 matches across all competitions (D4, L6), highlighting the scale of the task the visitors face on Saturday.

History also leans against the Islanders in this fixture, given they have failed to win any of their previous three visits to Vila Nova (D1, L2), having also suffered a 1-0 defeat in the reverse meeting earlier this season.



Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

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Nacional Primeira Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Famalicao have an otherwise clean bill of health, though long-term absentee Oscar Aranda remains unavailable as he continues recovery from a serious knee injury.

There is a boost in midfield, however, with Mathias de Amorim returning after missing the previous match due to suspension.

Meanwhile, Nacional will be without top scorer Jesus Ramirez, who is suspended after accumulating bookings, meaning Lucas Joao could be handed a starting role in attack.

The visitors are also dealing with multiple injury concerns, with defensive pair Ulisses and Ivanildo Fernandes ruled out alongside midfielder Filipe Soares.

Further doubts remain over several players, including Jose Gomes, Lucas Franca, Joao Aurelio, Liziero and Witi, leaving the squad stretched ahead of this trip.



Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; R Soares, Ba, De Haas, Pinheiro; Van de Looi, Amorim, G Sa; Sorriso, Elisor, Dias

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nunez, Santos, Ze Vitor, Vallier; J Silva, Dias, Baeza; Veron, L Joao, Boia

We say: Famalicao 2-0 Nacional

This contest pits a side in strong form against one struggling for consistency, and Famalicao hold the clear edge, particularly given their flawless home record in 2026.

With history within reach and added motivation to climb the table, the hosts look well placed to take advantage of Nacional’s difficulties and secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.