Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 08 Apr 2026 10:05

West Bromwich Albion play host to Millwall on Friday night looking to extend their four-point advantage over the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, at a time when the Baggies sit in 20th position in the Championship table, the Lions make the trip to The Hawthorns in fourth spot, yet with an opportunity to move into second place.

Match preview

Although Millwall remain as contenders for automatic promotion, it is a case of what could have been for Alex Neil and his squad with five matches remaining.

The East Londoners have let slip one-goal leads in their last two home matches versus Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City, losing 2-1 on both occasions.

Rather than sitting clear in second, Millwall are level on points with Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough, who are second and third, having played two games more than Ipswich.

With Norwich hosting Ipswich on Saturday, the window of opportunity remains ajar for Millwall, but it is imperative that they further extend one of their best away campaigns in their history.

Overcoming Middlesbrough by a 2-1 scoreline on Good Friday made it 10 wins and 36 points from 20 fixtures on their travels during 2025-26, the joint-best return in the division.

© Imago / Action Plus

As for West Brom, frustration will remain having let slip a two-goal lead at half time to draw 2-2 with Wrexham on Good Friday.

Nevertheless, the stalemate at relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday made it six matches unbeaten under caretaker head coach James Morrison.

A total of 10 points (W2 D4) have been accumulated during that period to leave West Brom in a position where survival in the second tier is edging closer.

Perhaps most impressively, the Baggies have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games, while five points have come from home encounters versus Southampton, Hull City and Wrexham, the teams sitting between fifth and seventh place in the table.

While Millwall will offer a different kind of test, West Brom can take confidence from only losing five times in 20 games at The Hawthorns this season. Two of those losses have been versus leaders Coventry City and Middlesbrough.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

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Millwall Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Morrison made minimal changes to his West Brom XI across the Easter weekend and that will remain the case here.

Charlie Taylor and Callum Styles are likely to remain as the combination down the left, but Aston Villa loanee Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba is an option to return on the flank.

Although Daryl Dike is an alternative in attack, Aune Heggebo and Josh Maja should continue to lead the line.

After his goal as a substitute versus Norwich City, Mihailo Ivanovic could get the nod over Luke Cundle or Josh Coburn.

Ryan Leonard is an option to start after five weeks on the sidelines, while Alfie Doughty will likely be named on the substitutes' bench if he is passed fit after a recent return to training.

Midfielder Billy Mitchell missed the Norwich game through injury and will be assessed.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Imray, Phillips, Campbell, Taylor; Price, Molumby, Diakite, Styles; Maja, Heggebo

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Bannan, De Norre; Azeez; Neghli; Coburn, Ivanovic

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Millwall

After their blip against Norwich City, Millwall need to get back to winning ways if they wish to retain realistic hope of automatic promotion. However, we cannot ignore the four draws that West Brom have achieved under Morrison, leading us to predict a hard-fought share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.