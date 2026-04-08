West Ham lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for crucial Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Apr 2026 09:55 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 10:12

Relegation-threatened West Ham United will assess the fitness of five players ahead of Friday’s Premier League clash with basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers at the London Stadium.

Key attacker Crysencio Summerville has missed the last three matches with a calf problem and remains a doubt, while Konstantinos Mavropanos (head), Jean-Clair Todibo (calf), Callum Wilson (unspecified) and Lukasz Fabianski (back) also missed the penalty-shootout loss to Leeds in the FA Cup last weekend.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed the defeat against Leeds after DR Congo insisted on keeping the national team squad in Kinshasa to celebrate their World Cup qualification with the country's president last week. The 28-year-old returned to West Ham training on Tuesday, though, and he could be available to start against Wolves.

Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who also did not play against Leeds, is likely to replace Alphonse Areola between the sticks, and if Mavropanos is deemed fit to feature, he would presumably replace Max Kilman and partner Axel Disasi at centre-back.

El Hadji Malick Diouf should continue at left-back ahead of Oliver Scarles, while Tomas Soucek could be recalled to link up with newly-capped Portugal international Mateus Fernandes and either Soungoutou Magassa or Freddie Potts in centre-midfield.

Captain Jarrod Bowen, who has scored more Premier League goals against Wolves than versus any other team (six), is expected to continue on the right side of attack.

Valentin Castellanos could also retain his starting spot up front, but he could move out to the left if Pablo is recalled. Powerful winger Adama Traore is also a strong contender to start against his former club.

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa, Soucek; Bowen, Pablo, Castellanos

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