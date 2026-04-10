West Ham vs. Wolves confirmed lineups: Huge Summerville, Mavropanos news, Mane, Gomes decisions made for relegation battle

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Apr 2026 18:47 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 19:12

Crysencio Summerville has been named in West Ham United’s starting lineup for tonight’s important Premier League relegation battle with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the London Stadium.

The 24-year-old attacker scored seven goals in 11 games before a calf injury forced him to sit out of the next three matches, including last weekend's FA Cup quarter-final victory on penalties against his former club Leeds United.

However, Summerville has been passed fit to start against Wolves, with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo making a total of five changes to his lineup.

Centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos is another Hammers star available to return after serving concussion protocols, while goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, midfielder Tomas Soucek and forward Pablo Felipe have also been recalled.

Alphonse Areola, Max Kilman, Freddie Potts, Soungoutou Magassa and former Wolves winger Adama Traore have all dropped down to the substitutes' bench after starting against Leeds.

Nuno appears to have reverted to a 4-4-2 formation and Kyle Walker-Peters retains his place at right-back ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is back on the bench this evening after returning late from international duty with DR Congo.

Summerville and captain Jarrod Bowen - who has scored more PL goals against Wolves than versus any other team (six) - are set to operate on the flanks, as Pablo links up with fellow January signing Valentin Castellanos up front.

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Angel Gomes replaces Mateus Mane in Wolves XI

As for Wolves, head coach Rob Edwards has made just the one change to the side that came from two goals down to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with Brentford three weeks ago.

January loan signing Angel Gomes is recalled to start in midfield alongside Joe Gomes and Andre, with 18-year-old starlet Mateus Mane dropping down to the bench, despite scoring and assisting in the 3-0 win over West Ham at Molineux earlier this year.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is therefore set to push forward into an advanced role and provide support for central striker Adam Armstrong, who scored his first goal for the club against Brentford last time out.

Jackson Tchatchoua and Hugo Bueno will continue as wing-backs as Yerson Mosquera, Santiago Bueno and Ladislav Krejci all start again at centre-back in front of goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Mane, Tolu Arokodare, Hwang Hee-chan and Rodrigo Gomes are among the attacking options on the Old Gold bench.

West Ham United starting lineup: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo, Castellanos

Subs: Areola, Wilson, Adama, Todibo, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Potts, Kante

Wolverhampton Wanderers starting lineup: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, J. Gomes, A. Gomes. H. Bueno; Bellegarde; Armstrong

Subs: Bentley, Wolfe, Hwang, Arokodare, Lima, R. Gomes, Toti, Mane, Edozie