Wolves transfer news: Scandinavian prospect 'interesting' Premier League strugglers, European giants

By Darren Plant | 09 Apr 2026 13:25

Wolverhampton Wanderers have allegedly identified Tromso midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl as a potential summer transfer target.

The Premier League's bottom club are currently preparing to face fellow relegation-threatened team West Ham United at the London Stadium on Friday night.

However, plans are already underway for the 2026-27 campaign, the assumption being that it will be spent in the Championship.

Last month, it was reported that Wolves were interested in signing a young midfielder that is currently plying his trade in Sweden.

According to TV2 Sport, another player from Scandinavia is attracting attention from the West Midlands outfit.

© Imago / Focus Images

Who is Jens Hjerto-Dahl?

The report alleges that Wolves are ready to battle a number of bigger clubs in the race to acquire the services of Hjerto-Dahl.

Since stepping up to Tromso's first team in 2022, the 20-year-old has contributed 16 goals and nine assists from 90 appearances in all competitions.

Central midfielder Hjerto-Dahl - who is on a contract until 2029 - has also earned six caps for Norway Under-21s.

He recently enjoyed an incredible start to the new Eliterserien campaign, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Fredrikstad.

Nevertheless, Wolves are not favourites to win the race for the starlet, a consequence of West Ham, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica and Hamburger SV all said to be monitoring the situation.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Do Wolves need a player like Hjerto-Dahl?

With Andre and Joao Gomes both expected to depart Molineux in the summer, Wolves will naturally require replacements.

Returning to the Championship would negatively impact Wolves when attempting to make major signings, but there is potential for Hjerto-Dahl to hone his craft at Molineux.

Attracting a young player with potential would also help supporters buy into the perception that the club is being turned around by Rob Edwards.

Tromso currently sit at the top of the Eliteserien table by three points, and a continued presence in first place may encourage Hjerto-Dahl to stay put for the time being.