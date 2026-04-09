Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 09 Apr 2026 13:17

Separated by a place and two points in the top half of the League One table, Huddersfield Town welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the Kirklees Stadium for a clash that could have huge ramifications on the playoff picture.

The Terriers secured their first win in four matches thanks to a dramatic late winner against Leyton Orient on Bank Holiday Monday, while the Chairboys suffered a second consecutive defeat after a 2-1 loss at home to Bradford City.

Match preview

Liam Manning was placed on compassionate leave for the rest of the season earlier this month, with coaches Martin Drury and Jon Stead placed in charge of the team for the remainder of the campaign.

The pair have overseen a draw at home to Reading, where Lasse Sorensen struck a 96th-minute equaliser, followed by a 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient in which Ryan Ledson netted a dramatic winner 15 minutes into added time.

The point against the Royals on Good Friday extended Huddersfield’s unbeaten home run to 13 matches and kept their playoff hopes just about alive, while the win on Monday night lifted them to 61 points, leaving the Terriers three points adrift of the top six.

Despite that relatively small gap, both Stockport County and Stevenage, who currently occupy fifth and sixth place respectively, have games in hand and will be equally eager to strengthen their positions.

As the season enters its final stages, the Yorkshire side can take confidence from an attack that shows little sign of slowing down, with only three teams having scored more than their 62 goals so far and just four boasting a superior goal difference, which could yet prove decisive.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Michael Duff and his Wycombe Wanderers side, they find themselves with a slightly harder task of ending the campaign in the top six as they sit five points adrift having played one more game than the majority of sides around them.

While not out of contention, the Chairboys will need a strong finish to the campaign and will be keen to halt a run of two straight defeats, which means they have now lost four of their last six matches.

Defeats to Stockport County and Bradford City, two sides in the top six, have halted their progress in recent weeks and means Wycombe can not afford any more slip-ups for the rest of the season.

Where Huddersfield have relied on attacking output, Wycombe’s strength has largely come from their defensive organisation, with just 48 goals conceded in 42 matches, a record bettered by only six teams in the division, suggesting the five goals shipped in their last two games may be a temporary dip.

The pair face off for the first time since October, when Wycombe Wanderers thrashed Huddersfield Town 3-0 after Alfie May was sent off just 25 minutes into the earlier season clash.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

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Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Ledson's late winner off the bench last time out could earn him a place in the starting lineup for Huddersfield on Saturday.

The lengthy stoppage time in that match was caused by a head collision involving substitute George Sabine and Marcus Harness, and Sabine is unsurprisingly expected to miss out here.

Sorensen's last-gasp equaliser in the game before was enough to see him come into the side and he expected to retain his place.

Wycombe will be forced to make changes ahead of this one after sustaining injuries in their defeat to Bradford City.

Junior Quitirna and Caolan Boyd-Munce came off early into the second half and will play no part this weekend, Nathan Lowe and Ewan Henderson could be the duo that come in for the injured pair.

A knock against Stockport County kept top scorer Fred Onyedinma out of Monday's defeat and it remains to be seen whether he will be deemed fit enough to make a return here, while defender Niall Huggins is expected to remain in the treatment room.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Balker, Wallace, Roughan; Sorensen, McGuane, Ledson, Mumba; Harness, Radulovic, Kasumu

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Taylor, Allen, Harvie; Henderson, Morley; Lowe, L. Harris, A. Vidigal; Woodrow

We say: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

With both sides are evenly matched and just as desperate to end the season on a high, this is a tough one to call.

We expect a closely fought contest with the hosts just about edging past and claiming three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.