Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 15 Mar 2026 21:37

Aiming to extend their lead at the top of the League One table, Lincoln City will travel to take on Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

The visitors sit four points clear at the summit in the midst of a six-match winning run, while their visitors occupy the final playoff spot but only lead the chasing pack on goal difference.

Match preview

Huddersfield Town return to League One action on Tuesday aiming to get back to winning ways and strengthen their position in the playoff spots.

Following a disappointing first half to the season, they turned to Liam Manning to lead their bid for promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking in January, but he has failed to oversee a sustained improvement thus far.

After initially beginning with three victories and a draw at the helm of the Terriers, Manning has since seen his side add seven points to their tally in the last six attempts in the battle for playoff places, losing three of those along the way.

On the back of the most recent of those, the Yorkshire outfit bounced back with a 1-0 home triumph over Rotherham United, before visiting basement side Port Vale on Saturday and leaving with a disappointing share of the spoils as the game ended goalless at Vale Park.

Still sitting sixth with nine games remaining, but only leading seventh-placed Stockport County on goal difference having played two more matches, Huddersfield Town will aim to put a run of wins together in the coming weeks in an attempt to cement their top-six status.

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That is no easy task, though, as the visitors arrive in a 20-game unbeaten streak in their own League One promotion bid dating back to November.

Lincoln City have enjoyed a memorable campaign thus far, currently sitting atop England's third tier with 80 points on the board from their 37 matches, having won 24 and only lost five of those while conceding a league-low tally of 32 goals.

The most recent of those losses came in November, and the Imps have since not fallen in any of their last 20 League games, going top in that time with 16 wins including six straight victories heading into Tuesday's trip, winning the first five of those with five straight clean sheets while scoring 13 goals.

Michael Skubala's side then hosted playoff-chasing Stockport County on Saturday and extended their winning streak to six with a 3-1 victory, having led through Jack Moylan and been pegged back before Tendayi Darikwa put them back ahead in the 87th minute and Alfie Lloyd put the game out of sight deep into injury time.

Now boasting a four-point lead over second-placed Cardiff City and a 15-point lead over third spot with just nine games remaining, Lincoln City will aim to further strengthen their standing on Tuesday and taken another major step towards sealing automatic promotion to the Championship.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

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Lincoln City League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Huddersfield Town are set to remain without Joe Low, Lynden Gooch, Marcus McGuane and Bojan Radulovic due to ongoing injuries, while Radinio Balker and Alfie May also missed the weekend's game through injury and may not be deemed fit to return.

Balker's spot was taken by Josh Feeney, who will again join Murray Wallace and former Lincoln man Sean Roughan in a back three after the clean sheet at Port Vale.

Elsewhere, in the likely absence of Radulovic and May, Ryan Hardie will continue to lead the line, likely with support from Marcus Harness.

Lincoln City may be unchanged from their latest win at the weekend, with defenders Josh Honohan and Adam Jackson and attackers Oscar Thorn, James Collins and Freddie Draper sidelined.

Rob Street may continue to lead the line, having managed eight league goals so far this season, with Ryan One also hoping to keep his place despite competition from Lloyd who scored off the bench on Saturday.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Moylan are key men in support of the striker, having also netted eight league goals each this term, while Ivan Varfolomeev should again partner mainstay Conor McGrandles in the engine room.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Feeney, Wallace, Roughan; Sorensen, Ledson, Humphreys, Evans, Mumba; Harness, Hardie

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Towler; Varfolomeev, McGrandles; Hackett-Fairchild, Moylan, One; Street

We say: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Lincoln City

With the hosts still struggling for consistency and the visitors going from strength to strength in their dominant march towards promotion, we back Lincoln City to make it seven league wins on the bounce in midweek.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.