Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Huddersfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 19 Mar 2026 15:35

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Huddersfield Town to Home Park on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the League One table and are two points off the playoffs, while the visitors are seventh and only one point above Plymouth.

Match preview

Plymouth are unbeaten in their last four league games and picked up an important win over fellow promotion contenders Stevenage on Tuesday.

Mathias Ross scored the only goal of the game as Plymouth picked up a 1-0 victory to leave them within touching distance of the top six.

Plymouth have enjoyed a remarkable second half of the season, picking up 12 wins, four draws and four defeats in their last 20 games to move out of the relegation zone and into playoff contention.

Plymouth's away form has been crucial to their recent success, with only Lincoln City and Cardiff City picking up more points on the road.

However, their home form has been much less impressive, with the Pilgrims managing just eight wins from 19 matches at Home Park.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Huddersfield have struggled for consistency since Liam Manning replaced Lee Grant as manager back in January, picking up five wins, three draws and three defeats in 11 league games.

The Terriers have won just one of their last four, including a 1-0 defeat to struggling Wigan Athletic and a 0-0 draw with rock-bottom Port Vale, and they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to Lincoln on Tuesday.

Huddersfield went 2-0 up through Ryan Hardie and Ryan Ledson, before a Josh Feeney own goal and a late finish from Ryley Towler earned Lincoln a point.

Manning was "disappointed" with the result, but hailed his side's "desire to compete, to run, to defend the box, to block things, to show some moments of quality".

Huddersfield did beat Plymouth 3-1 earlier this season but they have struggled away from home this season, with only six teams picking up less points on the road.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

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Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

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Huddersfield Town League One form:

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Team News

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Plymouth will have to make at least one change, with midfielder Herbie Kane unable to face his parent club.

Brendan Wiredu could have replaced him, but he has undergone surgery for an abdominal issue and that means Ayman Benarous is expected to start alongside Malachi Boateng.

Huddersfield are set to be without the likes of Joe Low, Bojan Radulovic and Radinio Balker through injury.

Hardie is set to continue leading the line after scoring against Lincoln, with support from David Kasumu and Antony Evans

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, MacKenzie; Curtis, Boateng, Benarous, Paterson, Dale; Pepple

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Feeney, Wallace, Roughan; Gooch, Ledson, Humphreys, Mumba; Kasumu, Evans; Hardie

We say: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Plymouth are in better form and Huddersfield have largely struggled away from home, meaning we are backing the Pilgrims to pick up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.