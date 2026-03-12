Preview: Reading vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 12 Mar 2026 16:04 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 16:04

Reading will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides are within touching distance of the playoffs, with the hosts just one point off the top six and the visitors only three points off the top six.

Match preview

Reading missed a golden opportunity to move into a playoff spot on Tuesday when they were beaten 2-1 by Mansfield Town.

Louis Reed scored the winner for Mansfield as they ended Reading's six-match unbeaten run, with Royals boss Leam Richardson admitting his side "never really got into it and suffered towards the end".

Richardson has done a remarkable job since taking charge of Reading back in October when they were just one place above the relegation zone, guiding them to 11 wins, six draws and five defeats in his 22 league games so far.

Reading have an excellent recent record against Plymouth, having won all four of their last meetings including a 4-1 victory at Home Park on Boxing Day.

It is also worth noting that Reading have only lost one of the 11 league games they have played at home under Richardson.

Plymouth, meanwhile, have won five of their last six league matches and picked up a dominant 3-0 victory over a struggling Wigan Athletic side on Tuesday.

Bim Pepple netted a first half brace and the forward has now scored 10 goals in his last 11 league games, while Caleb Watts also found the back of the net.

Plymouth boss Tom Cleverley branded his side's performance "outstanding" and they will be full of confidence heading into their clash with Reading.

The game will mark the start of a season-defining run of fixtures for Plymouth as they are set to face five of the current top eight in the next three weeks.

Reading League One form:

W D D W W L

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

W W W L W W

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

W W L L W W

Team News

Reading undoubtedly missed the impact of top scorer Jack Marriott against Mansfield, with the 31-year-old currently out of action with a hamstring injury, and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is expected to continue deputising for him up front.

Andy Yiadom could come back into the side for Ryan Nyambe, joining Finley Burns, Paudie O'Connor and Benn Ward in defence.

Plymouth will be without the likes of Conor Hazard, Brendan Galloway, Ayman Benarous, Wes Harding, Matty Sorinola, Bradley Ibrahim, Julio Pleguezuelo, Joe Ralls, Tegan Finn and top scorer Lorent Tolaj through injury.

As a result, Pepple and Watts will once again lead the line and Ronan Curtis, Malachi Boateng, Herbie Kane and Owen Dale are expected to continue in midfield.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Yiadom, Burns, O'Connor, Ward; Wing, Fraser; Doyle, Savage, Williams; Ehibhatiomhan

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Ashby-Hammond; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, MacKenzie; Curtis, Boateng, Kane, Dale; Pepple, Watts

We say: Reading 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

Both sides have been in pretty good form and we are expecting a hard-fought game where the points will be shared.

