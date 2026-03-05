Preview: Luton Town vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 05 Mar 2026 14:24 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 14:25

Luton Town and Reading will both be looking to pick up an important win when they clash at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the League One table and are just six points off the playoffs, while the visitors are four points above them in eighth.

Match preview

Luton's promotion push has stalled in recent weeks and they are without a win in their last four league games, having drawn 1-1 with rock-bottom Port Vale last Saturday.

The Hatters were booed by their own fans at full-time and manager Jack Wilshere admitted he was "frustrated" with his side's performance.

Luton did beat Northampton Town 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the final of the EFL Trophy and Liam Walsh, who scored the winning goal, is hopeful that reaching a Wembley final can give the team "the little boost that we've needed".

That victory has given Luton some momentum and they will be looking to build on it against Reading as they look to keep their hopes of securing a return to the Championship alive.

© Imago

Reading successfully bounced back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with Port Vale by beating fellow promotion contenders Bradford City 2-1 last weekend.

Substitutes Paddy Lane and Matt Ritchie scored late goals to earn the Royals a huge win after Matthew Pennington had given Bradford the lead.

Manager Leam Richardson was delighted with his side's performance and praised the way they "finished the game really strong", having conceded stoppage-time goals in their previous two matches.

Richardson was also happy to see Reading finding the back of the net without top scorer Jack Marriott, who missed the game through injury and was replaced by Kelvin Ehibatiomhan.

It is also worth noting that Reading have not lost to Luton in their last three meetings, having beaten them 3-2 in a dramatic match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium back in December.

Luton Town League One form:

W W L L D D

Luton Town form (all competitions):

L L D W D W

Reading League One form:

L W W D D W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Luton will be missing the likes of Teden Mengi, Cohen Bramall, Shandon Baptiste, Sverre Sandal and Elijah Adebayo through injury.

Gideon Kodua, Mads Andersen and Devante Cole could all return to the matchday squad having featured in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday, but they may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Nahki Wells will once again lead the line, while George Saville and Liam Walsh are expected to start in midfield.

Reading will once again be without Marriott due to a hamstring injury and Ehibatiomhan is set to keep his place up front.

Haydon Roberts, Kadan Young, Ben Elliott and Daniel Kyerewaa are also out injured, while Lane could come into the side for Randell Williams after finally scoring his first goal for the club last weekend.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Jones, Lonwijk, Naismith, Johnson; Saville, Walsh; Richards, Clark, Lawrence; Wells

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, O'Connor, D. Williams, Ward; Wing, Fraser; Doyle, Savage, Lane; Ehibatiomhan

We say: Luton Town 0-1 Reading

Reading will be buoyed by last weekend's dramatic win over Bradford and, although Marriott is a huge loss up front, they should have enough to beat a Luton side that have struggled in the league recently.

