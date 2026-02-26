Preview: Port Vale vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 26 Feb 2026 16:06

Vale Park will play host to a huge League One clash on Saturday afternoon as Port Vale welcome Jack Wilshere's Luton Town in a game that could affect both ends of the table.

Jon Brady secured a vital victory on his return to Sixfields Stadium to keep the Valiants’ survival hopes alive, while Luton were last in action in the EFL Trophy, advancing to the semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Match preview

Port Vale’s recent league form suggests a side capable of climbing the table, yet they enter the weekend rooted to the foot of League One and 10 points adrift of safety.

However, in their last six games they have shown they are not going down without a fight and displayed signs of quality.

Brady’s men have lost just twice in the past month, a notable improvement on their earlier struggles, and have claimed their fifth and sixth league wins of the campaign during that period to move on to 26 points.

Their recent league win came against a side who are also facing the possibility of dropping into the fourth tier and the quality of the game showed why the two sides are the lowest scorers in League One.

Nevertheless, Jayden Stockley’s goal deep into first-half stoppage time proved decisive, narrowing the gap to safety.

Should Vale claim successive wins for the first time this season, then they could enter next week just seven points adrift of 20th-place but with it all still to do if they are to maintain League One status for next season.

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Luton Town, meanwhile, made the most of their second chance in the EFL Trophy after being reinstated in the competition and advanced to the semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Jordan Clark’s 89th-minute penalty sealed progression and provided a welcome morale boost that they hope they can carry into the league.

Turning their attention back to League One, Luton Town are winless in three and have seen their position in the top six slip away following defeats to Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic, as well as a damaging draw that would have felt like a loss against Burton Albion.

That draw saw the Hatters concede a stoppage-time equaliser and heap more scrutiny on Wilshere, whose tenure has come under increasing pressure.

With just two wins from their last eight league outings, another disappointing result could further dent their playoff aspirations.

Despite that, the Hatters still have 13 matches remaining in the league and need to overturn a six-point deficit if they are to make a late surge back towards the top six.

Port Vale League One form:

W L D L D W

Port Vale form (all competitions):

L D L L D W

Luton Town League One form:

L W W L L D

Luton Town form (all competitions):

W W L L D W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Both sides have injuries that will affect their respective XIs ahead of Saturday's contest.

Ben Heneghan was replaced after just 21 minutes into their midweek clash and will be unavailable to Brady this weekend.

Ben Garrity, George Byers and Ryan Croasdale will also be out, leaving the Irish boss with limited options in midfield.

Stockley, however, will be available and is expected to lead the line once again for the Valiants.

Wilshere has not been helped out with injuries in recent weeks and will be forced into more changes ahead of this one.

The unexpected extra game in the EFL Trophy has cost Luton Town severely as three players came away from the quarter-final win injured and will not play a part against Port Vale.

Defenders Teden Mengi and Mads Andersen went off injured along with forward Gideon Kodua, with all three players' time on the sidelines currently unknown.

Nigel Lonwijk, Joe Johnson and Shayden Morris could be the players to replace the injured trio.

Goalkeeper Josh Keeley is likely to return between the posts, with James Shea dropping to the bench.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Humphreys, Lawrence-Gabriel, C. Hall; John, G. Hall, Ojo, Shipley, Campbell; Stockley, Sherif

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Jones, Lonwijk, Johnson, Naismith; Saville, Clark; Richards, Palmer, Kodua; Wells

We say: Port Vale 1-2 Luton Town

Both sides come into this clash in desperate need of three points. The Hatters will feel like this is the perfect opportunity to return to winning ways in the league and we expect them to do just that.

