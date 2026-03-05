Preview: Groningen vs Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 05 Mar 2026 15:47

The club with the worst form in the Eredivisie over the last six matches will look to end their miserable run on Saturday as free-falling Groningen host Ajax at the Euroborg Stadium.

While the hosts are not in immediate danger due to the struggles of the teams below them, the visitors face mounting pressure to capitalise on the opportunity and strengthen their bid to secure a UEFA Champions League place for next season.

Match preview

Six straight defeats in the Eredivisie represent relegation form, and Groningen now stand alone with the most consecutive losses this season, even ahead of bottom club Heracles Almelo, who have endured a four-game losing streak during this campaign.

Dick Lukkien’s side suffered yet another heartbreaking setback last weekend, conceding a 96th-minute winner against Volendam despite Thom van Bergen appearing to have salvaged a point with an equaliser in the second minute of added time to make it 2-2.

The Pride of the North last celebrated victory on January 16 with a 2-0 win at Heerenveen, but they have since failed to collect any point, falling to defeats against Fortuna Sittard, Sparta Rotterdam, PSV Eindhoven, FC Utrecht, FC Twente and Volendam.

A major concern throughout this losing run has been their inability to protect leads, with six of those defeats coming after Lukkien’s men had gone in front, underlining the team’s defensive fragility.

Despite their struggles, Groningen remain 11th on 31 points thanks to strong early-season form and favourable results against teams below them, sitting nine points clear of the relegation play-off spot, although three consecutive home defeats leave them facing the prospect of another setback against an Ajax side chasing European qualification.

Ajax continue to frustrate by missing opportunities to create distance between themselves and fourth-placed NEC Nijmegen, who have also experienced a dip in form after a bright start to the season.

A goalless draw at PEC Zwolle last weekend extended Ajax’s unbeaten run to five matches, but Fred Grim’s team have won only one of those games, ending a 15-match scoring streak in the Eredivisie and recording their first 0-0 league result since September 2023.

De Godenzonen entered Sunday’s lunchtime clash knowing that victory would move them three points clear of NEC, who had fallen 3-2 to Fortuna the previous evening, yet they failed to seize that opportunity.

Ajax currently sit third in the 2025-26 standings with 44 points from 25 matches, just one point ahead of NEC, keeping the battle for European places finely balanced while also leaving the door open for Twente, AZ Alkmaar and Sparta to remain in contention for a UEFA Champions League spot.

This encounter offers a prime chance for the Sons of God to rediscover their winning touch, as they are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Groningen, recording seven wins and one draw since March 2021, and they also boast a dominant overall head-to-head record of 90 wins, 23 draws and 17 defeats.

Groningen Eredivisie form:

LLLLLL

Ajax Eredivisie form:

WDDWDD

Ajax form (all competitions):

LDDWDD

Team News

Groningen captain Stije Resink sustained a cruciate ligament injury in Sunday’s defeat at Volendam, with the midfielder confirming on Instagram that he will undergo surgery, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Lukkien’s side will also be without Tika de Jonge, who is still dealing with an unspecified injury, although Mats Seuntjens returned to action last weekend with a substitute appearance against Volendam.

Ajax, meanwhile, are without goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, who has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a serious knee injury, while former Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has also been sidelined for the season after sustaining a significant injury on his first home appearance for the club.

However, the duo of Youri Regeer and Kasper Dolberg have shaken off recent injury concerns and were available last weekend, putting them in contention once again ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Mercera, Blokzijl, Janse, Prins; Land, Resink, Van der Werff, Schreuders; Taha, Van Bergen

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Paes; Rosa, Sutalo, Baas, Wijndal; Gloukh, Klaassen, Regeer; Bounida, Godts, Dolberg

We say: Groningen 1-3 Ajax

Groningen are enduring a dreadful run of form with six consecutive defeats, and that slump could continue against an opponent they have failed to beat in their last eight meetings.

Ajax, meanwhile, are eager to return to winning ways and create some breathing space over the chasing pack, and there may be no better opportunity to do so than against a struggling Groningen side, which is why we are backing the Amsterdam club to claim all three points on Saturday.

