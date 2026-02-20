Preview: FC Twente vs Groningen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 20 Feb 2026 13:08 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 13:17

The battle for European qualification takes centre stage at De Grolsch Veste on Sunday afternoon, as FC Twente play host to Groningen in matchday 24 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign.

Both teams could really do with maximum points heading into this weekend's clash, where they will aim to get themselves back on track as the season enters its final stretch.

Match preview

With just four league defeats suffered so far—the third-fewest in the division behind PSV Eindhoven (two) and Ajax (three)—Twente’s campaign has been blighted by a glut of draws. Sunday’s stalemate with Telstar was their 11th this term, the joint-most in the Eredivisie.

Visiting a side battling relegation, John van den Brom’s men would have fancied their chances of leaving BUKO Stadion with maximum points. Ultimately, they were left relieved to salvage a draw, courtesy of Marko Pjaca’s equaliser seven minutes from time.

Victory would have lifted the Tukkers up to fifth in the table, but they remain seventh, four points shy of Heerenveen in eighth.

Albeit somewhat uninspiring, Twente have now gone 13 league matches without a defeat and will hope to extend their unbeaten run against this weekend's opponents, who are winless in the last 13 editions of this fixture across all competitions.

With clean sheets in six of their last seven home games, Sunday’s hosts have proved tough to break down in front of their fans. However, despite a 5-0 thrashing of Heerenveen in their previous outing at De Grolsch Veste, their attacking output has often left room for improvement.

© Iconsport

Picking up 11 points from five league outings either side of the new year, Groningen put together a solid festive run and were firmly on course for a top-eight finish, but a rough patch over the last month has put their continental ambitions in jeopardy.

Dick Lukkien's men came away empty-handed from a fourth consecutive league game - the first time that has happened since November 2024 - in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Utrecht.

As was the case in their recent 2-1 losses to Fortuna Sittard and PSV, Groningen surrendered a one-game lead for the third time in four outings, meaning nerves could heighten should they break the deadlock in Sunday's upcoming assignment.

Alongside Go Ahead Eagles, Telstar, and Heracles—all currently fighting relegation—Trots van het Noorden have managed the joint-fewest points in the last five gameweeks (three) and have slipped out of the top eight, albeit only on goal difference.

Before their recent slump, Groningen had conceded the fewest goals in the Eredivisie (22) and kept the most clean sheets (seven). Sunday's visitors will need to rediscover that defensive solidity, which has often compensated for an attack that has managed just 30 goals—the joint-lowest total among the division’s top 11 teams.

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

D

W

D

D

W

D

FC Twente form (all competitions):

W

D

D

L

W

D

Groningen Eredivisie form:

D

W

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

Sidelined since November’s clash with Groningen, Twente’s Taylor Booth remains some way from a return and will not be available for Sunday’s fixture.

Mees Hilgers is unlikely to feature again this season due to an ACL injury, while compatriot Ricky van Wolfswinkel is also ruled out with a groin problem.

Robin Propper lasted only 28 minutes against Telstar before being withdrawn with an injury, making him a doubt for the hosts.

Twenty-two-year-old Tika de Jong has missed Groningen’s last four matches and remains out of action this weekend, joined on the sidelines by Mats Seuntjens (groin).

Midfielder Younes Taha is one to keep an eye on here after scoring in both of his last two appearances, doubling his goal tally for the season.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Lemkin, Nijstad, Rots; Zerrouki, Van den Belt; Rots, Hlynsson, Orjasaeter; Lammers

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Peersman, Janse, Blokzijl, Rente; Resink, Land; Schreuders, Taha, Van der Werff; Van Bergen

We say: FC Twente 2-1 Groningen

Twente have beaten Groningen in four straight home meetings by a combined score of 11-1, and this weekend's visitors are on a downward spiral ahead of their latest trip to Enschede.

We expect a closely contested encounter, but the hosts should have enough to edge out a victory.

