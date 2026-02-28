Arsenal receive Max Dowman injury boost as wonderkid makes long-awaited return from injury in Under-21 outing

By Ben Sully | 28 Feb 2026 01:03 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 01:06

Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman made his return from injury in Friday's Under-21 game against Ipswich Town.

Dowman has been out of action since he sustained an ankle injury while playing for Arsenal's Under-21 side against Manchester United in December.

The highly-rated 16-year-old had made five first-team appearances before he sustained the injury, which has ultimately hampered his efforts to establish himself in Mikel Arteta's squad.

Dowman has now made a signicant step on his path back to first-team action with an appearance for the Under-21s on Friday evening.

Dowman makes long-awaited return

The attacker was named as the number 10 in Max Porter's starting lineup for the Premier League 2 fixture.

Dowman played the first half at Borehamwood's Meadow Park before he was withdrawn at half time in what was most likely a pre-planned decision.

The match ultimately proved to be a frustrating one for the young Gunners, who fell to a 1-0 defeat following Tudor Mendel-Idowu's 18th-minute effort.

Defender Marli Salmon, who has made three first-team appearances this term, was sent off for dissent towards the referee in the closing stages of the defeat.

The defeat leaves the Gunners in ninth place in Premier League 2, while the win sent Ipswich a point clear at the top of the standings.

What next for Dowman?

Dowman, who signed a pre-contact agreement with Arsenal in January, will be keen to return to the first-team fold as quickly as possible, especially with the Gunners still on four fronts in their search for silverware.

However, Arteta will want to exercise caution with the prospect and will likely lean on the established members of his squad in the business end of the season.

That said, Dowman could put himself in contention to make the matchday squad for the FA Cup fifth-round clash against League One outfit Mansfield Town on March 7.

Away from the first team, Dowman will have opportunities to significantly contribute to the Under-21s Premier League 2 campaign between now and the end of the season.

The Under-21 side have five matches left to play in the regular season before teams compete in the playoffs.