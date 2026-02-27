Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior admits he, Blues squad must do specific thing to win at Emirates Stadium

By Darren Plant | 27 Feb 2026 17:39

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior admits that he and his players may find it difficult to 'find a weakness' in Arsenal on Sunday.

Having given up leads against Leeds United and Burnley, Chelsea now embark on a daunting run of fixtures as they bid to achieve Champions League qualification and win a piece of silverware.

A run of seven high-profile games before the March international begins with a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face the Gunners.

Sitting five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, Mikel Arteta's side are the clear favourites to prevail against one of their fiercest rivals.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are scheduled to play at Arsenal's North London home for the second time in the space of a month, Rosenior seemingly doubling-down that he was right to deploy defensive tactics in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Rosenior heaps praise on Arteta, Arsenal

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Rosenior acknowledged that he has been left impressed by how Arsenal have performed on the pitch and placed faith in Arteta off it.

The Englishman told reporters: "I have been impressed with him. The support he has received is because, probably day in, day out, they see the great work that he does and they support the process with which he has worked.

"They are an incredibly well-coached team in every aspect of the game. Whether they compress really high, they have compact shape in the low blocks, they are fantastic defensively, obviously set plays, they are well-coached and they play very good football as well.

"They are a very good team and that is why they are in the situation they are in at the moment.

"It is my job and the players' job to try and find that weakness and try to enjoy what is going to be a really, really big game on Sunday."

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Rosenior insists Arsenal are his only focus

Chelsea face Premier League games against Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton before the March international break. They also play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Wrexham in the FA Cup.

Nevertheless, Rosenior stressed that he is only focused on Arsenal, saying: "The Premier League is so difficult every week. Every week, the challenges that you face, the different tactical problems that you have, the physicality of the league.

"I don't judge one game as harder than the other. What happens against the higher teams in the league is that they are more open because they want to attack more. There are different tactical things that you can work on.

"For me, I am very happy with this group. I am happy with the start that we have made. We won eight out of 12. We should be 10 out of 12. That is not bad. It is not a bad foundation to start from.

"We just need to stay confident and focused. We have to just take each game as it comes."

