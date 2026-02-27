Chelsea injury news: Reece James, Estevao Willian updates provided ahead of Arsenal showdown

By Darren Plant | 27 Feb 2026 14:29 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 14:32

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that Estevao Willian is ruled out of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

Rosenior and his Blues squad are preparing to face the Gunners for the third time in the space of a month-and-a-half, with their London rivals recently prevailing 4-2 on aggregate in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

For the second leg at the Emirates Stadium, Rosenior deployed defensive tactics in order to stay in the tie, but he is expected to be more ambitious with his first XI this weekend.

However, Chelsea have been handed a major injury blow with regards to playmaker Estevao Willian, who misses a second successive game through injury.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday, Rosenior delivered a mixed fitness update involving several players.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rosenior provides mixed Chelsea injury update

As well as Estevao, Marc Cucurella and Jamie Gittens also remain absent for Chelsea, but Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo are seemingly in contention.

The Englishman told reporters: "Reece is absolutely fine. Romeo is getting stronger and stronger. We had a mini practice match in the week where he looked really good.

"Estevao [Willian] will be out for a little bit longer and Jamie Gittens is progressing in his rehab. Marc Cucurella is not available for Sunday but hopefully we can get him back quickly as soon as possible.

"Dario Essugo is back on the training pitch, too. Hope is that we can get them back and fit in the run-in."

© Iconsport / David Klein/Sportimage

Will Rosenior tinker with Chelsea XI for Arsenal game?

With Wesley Fofana serving a suspension, Rosenior will be forced into making at least one change in the middle of his backline.

Mamadou Sarr, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile are all in contention to earn a start.

As well as Jorrel Hato potentially replacing Malo Gusto at left-back, they may be the only two changes to the team.