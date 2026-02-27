Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior reiterates EFL Cup defeat should be viewed "with the right context"

By Darren Plant | 27 Feb 2026 16:05

Liam Rosenior has claimed that any criticism of Chelsea's EFL Cup defeat to Arsenal should be viewed "with the right context".

The Blues make the short trip to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to try to boost their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

This weekend's fixture will represent the third time that these two teams have squared off since January 14.

Across two legs in the EFL Cup semi-finals, Chelsea succumbed to a 4-2 aggregate defeat to the Premier League leaders.

In an attempt to stay competitive in the tie and a decision that attracted varying opinions, Rosenior deployed defensive tactics for the first hour of the contest at the Emirates Stadium.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Will Chelsea change approach at Emirates Stadium?

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Rosenior hinted that he had no regrets with his approach to both of the last-four games against the Gunners.

The Englishman told reporters: "You are always disappointed to lose out to one of your London rivals in a semi-final of a Cup competition.

"I think there were availability issues. Not an excuse. In fact, in both games, the first leg, I was here for two games. We have to look at it with the right context.

"There was a really good structure of ours without the ball. With the ball, maybe we could have been more front-footed. In terms of going out to win the game, there was a clear idea that the players carried out very well.

"We did not get the result that we wanted and we want that to change on Sunday."

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

More availability issues for Chelsea

Rosenior delivered a mixed injury update on his squad ahead of the short trip to North London.

Chelsea were already aware that defender Wesley Fofana would be serving a one-match ban for his red card against Burnley.

With Marc Cucurella out injured, Chelsea face Mikel Arteta's side without two of their first-choice defenders.