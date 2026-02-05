Preview: FC Twente vs. Heerenveen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Feb 2026 21:16

Unbeaten in the Eredivisie since October, FC Twente welcome Heerenveen to De Grolsch Veste on Saturday, looking to extend their undefeated run in this fixture.

The Enschede-based hosts have not suffered a loss in this matchup since 2022, and the seventh-placed, Europe-chasing side aim to keep that sequence going in this weekend’s 22nd round.

Match preview

Twente return to league action days after somehow contriving to lose in Alkmaar in the KNVB Beker, where they attempted 36 shots to AZ’s 18, only to lose 2-1 after extra time.

The Tukkers’ eight clear-cut chances produced only one goal, while their Alkmaar hosts netted two from four big chances, highlighting the Reds’ inferior finishing as they exited the domestic cup in dramatic circumstances.

Although they lost for the first time since October, thereby missing out on reaching the last four, John van den Brom’s team remain undefeated in 90 minutes over the past three months, even if they could do with winning more matches.

Of the Tukkers’ 11-match unbeaten league run, only three have been wins, explaining why the Enschede outfit are no higher than seventh in the Eredivisie after 21 rounds.

With only seven league wins — the joint-fewest in the top half — and a joint-high 10 draws, Twente’s main challenge is turning tight games into victories if they are to push for a top-four place, although this appears unlikely given their seven-point gap to fourth-placed Ajax.

Supporters will hope to see a first league home win since mid-December to end a two-game sequence without a top-flight victory at De Grolsch Veste and improve on a run of one win in five rounds, having accumulated only seven points in that period.

That outcome is anticipated, given Heerenveen’s dismal record in this fixture, with the Super Frisians losing five of the past eight encounters since defeating the Tukkers 2-1 in September 2022.

All three draws in that time have coincidentally ended 3-3, the latest of which took place 12 months ago, albeit in Friesland, where they fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to secure a late point.

Normal service resumed in the reverse fixture in gameweek three in August, with Heerenveen losing to Twente for the sixth time in the past 10 matches.

While the ambition to improve their dismal record in this fixture is apparent, losing two of their last three across all competitions — including a 4-1 cup defeat against PSV Eindhoven during the week — and managing just one win in 2026 dampens any optimism about getting the better of the Reds in Enschede.

Without a win in three league matches to start the year, Robin Veldman’s troops are seeking their first Eredivisie triumph since recording back-to-back 3-0 victories over Sparta Rotterdam and Heracles to end 2025.

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

W

D

D

W

D

D

FC Twente form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

D

L

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

L

W

W

D

L

D

Heerenveen form (all competitions):

W

D

W

L

D

L

Team News

Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink has not played for Twente since January, making him doubtful for Saturday, while Mees Hilgers and Taylor Booth are also sidelined.

Ricky van Wolfswinkel leads the way for the Reds with eight goals, although only three of those efforts have come on home soil and the forward has notably yet to score a match-winning strike.

While Daan Rots ended 2025 with four goals and one assist in the final six games of last year, the wide attacker has only been involved in two goals in six appearances to start the new year, and it remains to be seen whether he is decisive on Saturday.

Heerenveen, meanwhile, will assess Dylan Vente ahead of the weekend after the striker was withdrawn after 37 minutes during the week against PSV.

Possibly without Vente’s six league goals, the visitors will depend on Jacob Trenskow (seven goals, two assists) and Luuk Brouwers (three goals, four assists) to end their three-match winless league run.

Levi Smans has been out since August with a knee injury, and the midfielder is not expected to return this weekend.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Lemkin, Propper, M. Rots; Zerrouki, Van den Belt; D. Rots, Hlynsson, Orjasaeter; Lammers

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Braude, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Van Overeem, Linday; Trenskow, Brouwers, Meerveld; Rivera

We say: FC Twente 2-2 Heerenveen

Twente’s habit of drawing matches, combined with Heerenveen’s desperation to snap a winless streak, suggests a tightly contested affair at De Grolsch Veste.

Defensive frailties on both sides may lead to an end-to-end spectacle that sees the points shared in Enschede.

