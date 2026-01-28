Preview: NAC Breda vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 28 Jan 2026 22:32 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 08:10

The Eredivisie returns this weekend as NAC Breda welcome FC Twente to the Rat Verlegh Stadion on Friday night.

The hosts are firmly entrenched in the relegation zone and in desperate need of points to boost their league position, while the visitors arrive on an impressive unbeaten run as they continue their push for a place in European competition.

Match preview

NAC Breda head into Friday night’s Eredivisie clash with FC Twente under growing pressure, with their league standing reflecting a challenging campaign so far, as they sit 17th after 21 matches having recorded just three victories—the lowest total in the division, a figure they share with Telstar—which has left them deeply involved in the relegation battle as the season enters its decisive phase.

A lack of momentum has defined NAC’s season, with Breda failing to win any of their last nine league matches, a run that has steadily eroded confidence and reduced their margin for error, and although they have shown occasional resilience, particularly on home soil, those performances have not produced the results required to pull clear of danger.

That pattern is evident in their recent fixtures, as Carl Hoefkens’s side are winless in their last six competitive matches, collecting just two draws alongside four defeats, with lapses in concentration and an inability to sustain attacking pressure proving costly even in games where they remained competitive for long periods.

Several of those matches came against mid-table opposition and were viewed internally as opportunities to gain ground, but instead Breda often found themselves chasing games and forced into reactive football that limited their effectiveness in the final third, further compounding the pressure on a squad already operating with little room for error.

As a result, Friday’s match carries significant importance, with NAC urgently needing points to keep pace with their relegation rivals, and while FC Twente’s strong away record adds to the challenge, Breda will look to draw encouragement from home support and the belief that any positive result could help arrest their slide.

Despite their struggles, NAC have collected three points from their last six matches, most notably securing a confidence-boosting 2–2 draw away at league leaders PSV Eindhoven last weekend.

Historically, fixtures against Twente have been difficult for NAC Breda, and although they earned a competitive 2–2 draw away earlier this season, their overall record shows 44 defeats in 92 meetings, alongside 24 wins and 24 draws.

© Iconsport / ProShots

FC Twente travel to the Rat Verlegh Stadion with far greater stability and direction, sitting comfortably in the upper half of the Eredivisie after 21 matches, having suffered just four defeats all season—a record that places them among the league’s top four sides for fewest losses and reflects a consistency built on balance rather than outright dominance.

A key foundation of Twente’s campaign has been their attacking output, as they boast the highest number of goal attempts in the Eredivisie with 372 shots across 20 matches, averaging 17.7 per game, a figure well above the league average and indicative of a team that regularly controls territory and tempo.

Their recent form further underlines that consistency, with the Tukkers unbeaten in their last 14 matches since a 3–2 home defeat to Ajax in October 2025, recording six wins and eight draws during that period, including three away victories among their last six outings.

Away from home, John van den Brom’s men have been particularly reliable, remaining unbeaten in their last seven away league matches, a run that has strengthened their push for European qualification and highlighted their ability to stay defensively compact while continuing to create chances on their travels.

That confidence is reinforced by their historical record against NAC Breda, with Twente scoring in each of their last nine away league visits to the Rat Verlegh Stadion, consistently finding ways to create and convert opportunities even when Breda have been competitive.

With momentum on their side and strong underlying numbers supporting their performances, Twente arrive in Breda knowing that another three points would further consolidate their league position and extend an already impressive away sequence, making them deserved favourites despite the need to guard against complacency.

NAC Breda Eredivisie form:

LDLDLD

NAC Breda form (all competitions):

LDLDLD

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

DWDDWD

FC Twente form (all competitions):

WDDWWD

Team News

© Imago

NAC Breda striker Sydney van Hooijdonk is set to leave the club on a free transfer after agreeing terms with Portuguese side Estrela Amadora, while head coach Hoefkens welcomed back defender Cherrion Valerius against PSV following a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Fredrik Jensen remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a foot injury, and Terence Kongolo will also be unavailable as he deals with an unspecified health issue.

FC Twente will once again be without defender Mees Hilgers, who is continuing his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in November and is likely to miss the remainder of the season, while Taylor Booth also remains unavailable.

Additionally, Ramiz Zerrouki is serving a three-match suspension following his dismissal last weekend, ruling him out of this fixture, with Arno Verschueren expected to step into the starting lineup.

NAC Breda possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Kemper, Greiml, Hillen, Valerius; Sowah, Balard, Holtby; Soumano, Brym, Ayew

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Rots, Propper, Lemkin, Van Rooij; Van den Belt, Verschueren, Hlynsson; Orjasaeter, D. Rots; Van Wolfswinkel

We say: NAC Breda 1-2 FC Twente

After securing a valuable point away at runaway league leaders PSV Eindhoven last weekend, NAC Breda will take confidence into this fixture despite their long-standing struggles against Twente.

Although FC Twente were frustrated by a home draw with Excelsior last time out, their dominance in this fixture, superior form, and strong away performances suggest they should have enough quality to return home with maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.