Preview: Le Havre vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 12 Mar 2026 22:57

Le Havre will try to avoid suffering consecutive Ligue 1 defeats at home for the first time all season when they host Lyon at Stade Oceane on Sunday.

The Normandy club are 14th in the table heading into matchday 26, losing 2-0 at Brest last weekend, while Lyon fell to fourth after being held 1-1 by Paris FC.

Match preview

What was a relatively solid league campaign at Le Havre has taken a rough turn over the past few weeks, with this side losing three in a row.

Didier Digard’s men have failed to find the back of the net during that losing run and are currently seven points above Auxerre in the relegation playoff spot.

Two of their last three league matches at Stade Oceane have ended with the home team collecting maximum points though they lost that previous such outing, 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain.

On Sunday, this team could suffer consecutive home defeats for the first time since losing seven in a row between November 2024 and February 2025.

In 2026, they have not dropped a single point at home when netting the opening goal, but they have also lost every game this year when conceding first in this competition.

This season, they are pointless against Ligue 1 sides currently in a top-four position, losing all six of those contests, without a goal scored on four of those occasions.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

A team that could seemingly do no wrong throughout the first two months of 2026 have suddenly and dramatically cooled off.

After winning their opening six league fixtures this year, Lyon will enter this match on a three-game winless run in the top-flight.

That form has them below Marseille on goal difference for an automatic place in the League Phase of next season’s Champions League and just three points above Rennes for that Champions League qualifying spot.

Paulo Fonseca could suffer three successive away defeats in league play on Sunday for the first time since taking charge of this team in January 2025.

This normally dependable backline, have been anything but that lately on the road, conceding three goals in their last two away games in this competition.

Les Gones have won their last three matches against Le Havre in Ligue 1, while claiming victory in four of their previous five visits to Normandy.

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

A calf strain is likely to keep Loic Nego sidelined for Le Havre this weekend, while Abdoulaye Toure is doubtful due to a knee injury.

Gautier Lloris will be questionable after suffering a hamstring strain the last time out, and Simon Ebonog must sit out because of a suspension.

At Lyon, Afonso Moreira and Pavel Sulc have hamstring strains, Malick Fofana has a sore ankle, Ainsley Maitland-Niles is dealing with adductor pain, Ruben Kluivert has a muscle injury, Clinton Mata is suspended and Ernest Nuamah will be sidelined with a cruciate ligament tear.

Corentin Tolisso rescued them a point against Paris FC with the World Cup winner converting a stoppage-time penalty for his seventh goal of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Sangante, Seko, Zagadou; Ndiaye, Kechta, Gourna-Douath, Zouaoui; Quetant, Boufal; Soumare

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Kamara, Niakhate, Hateboer; Taglifico, Tessmann, Mangala, Abner; Karabec, Tolisso; Endrick

We say: Le Havre 0-1 Lyon

Neither side have been playing great of late, but Lyon have been far more consistent, and their individual quality and creativity should find the mark against Le Havre, who are much lower on confidence than the visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.