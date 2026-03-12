Preview: Rennes vs Lille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 12 Mar 2026 23:59

Matchday 26 in Ligue 1 concludes on Sunday In Brittany with Rennes welcoming Lille to Roazhon Park.

As things stand, Les Rennais are in fifth following a convincing 4-0 win at Nice, putting them two points above Lille, who were held 1-1 by Lorient.

Match preview

A coaching change seems to have put Rennes back on the right path, with this team yet to drop a point since Franck Haise took charge in February.

Under the former Lens and Nice boss, they have been much tougher defensively, without a goal conceded in three league games.

Another triumph for them on Sunday would give them five straight victories in this competition, their longest winning run domestically all season.

Their recent form has not only kept them in the European positions but also put them in the mix for a Champions League berth, just three points below Marseille heading into matchday 26.

Stade Rennais have only given up one goal in their previous two league games at Roazhon Park, after allowing a combined three in their opening two home games domestically this year.

On Sunday, the Brittany side could win both top-flight matches versus Lille in the same campaign for the first time since 2017-18.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Late drama has been a storyline for Lille in the league all season, for better or worse and last weekend it was for the latter.

Bruno Genesio’s men have scored well over a dozen goals in the competition this season with fewer than 20 minutes remaining, but have also conceded a handful of times over that stretch.

They have a chance to claim consecutive league victories away from home for the first time in 2026 after defeating Angers 1-0 in late February.

At the same time, they have been stingier defensively as the visitors of late, collecting three successive clean sheets on the road across all competitions.

A triumph on Sunday will give them five away from home domestically this season, equalling their total from the previous campaign.

Les Dogues are unbeaten in their last six matches at Roazhon Park, winning this exact fixture last season 2-0.

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Rennes form (all competitions):

Lille Ligue 1 form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Due to a shoulder injury, Jeremy Jacquet may miss another game for Rennes on Sunday, while Sebastian Szymanski has a knock and Przemyslaw Frankowski is questionable because of a calf strain.

Esteban Lepaul is up to 13 goals for the season, as he, Szymanski, Ludovic Blas and Nordan Mukiele all scored last weekend against Nice.

At Lille, Marc-Aurele Caillard still has an elbow issue, Ethan Mbappe Lottin is dealing with a leg injury, Osame Sahraoui has a groin problem, while Hamza Igamane and Ousmane Toure are recovering from cruciate ligament tears.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo had their only goal against Lorient last Sunday, giving him four in the competition this season.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Nagida, Rouault, Brassier, Merlin; Kamara, Rongier, Camara; Embolo, Lepaul, Nordin

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Santos, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Andre; Bentaleb, Bouaddi; Haraldsson, Fernandez-Pardo, Correia

We say: Rennes 2-0 Lille

Rennes are in a groove and have adjusted well to Haise’s way of playing, and they could benefit from a tired Lille squad, which played a Europa League fixture on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.