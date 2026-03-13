Arsenal and Chelsea transfer news: Premier League heavyweights handed boost as Atletico 'block' Barcelona move for star man

By Seye Omidiora | 13 Mar 2026 04:10

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly been handed a transfer boost as Atletico Madrid have taken a firm stance regarding the future of star striker Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona as the Catalan giants look to identify a long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski.

However, relations between the two Spanish heavyweights are understood to have reached a fresh low following a series of public comments and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring.

While the Blaugrana are eager to bring the World Cup winner to the Camp Nou, the hierarchy at the Metropolitano are determined to keep hold of their prized asset.

Atletico 'annoyed' by Barcelona interest in Julian Alvarez

© Imago

According to Sport, Atletico Madrid have decided they will not entertain any offers from Barcelona for Alvarez regardless of the valuation.

The club are reportedly furious with recent statements made by the 26-year-old, which suggested a potential summer exit could be on the cards.

While the player's representatives have claimed his words were misunderstood, the Atletico board remains unimpressed by what they perceive as public flirting with the Catalan side.

This is believed to have made the club close the door on domestic negotiations, viewing a move to a direct La Liga rival as an impossible scenario.

Julian Alvarez: Is a Premier League return possible?

© Iconsport

Arsenal and Chelsea are both understood to be monitoring the situation and could potentially test the Spanish club's resolve with an offer exceeding €150m (£125m).

Atletico are understood to be under no financial pressure to sell and would prefer to extend the striker's current contract beyond 2030.

As a result, it remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants will make such a heavy investment in a player who left the Premier League in 2024.

For Barcelona, the operation is now being viewed as close to impossible due to the broken relationship between club directors Mateu Alemany and Deco.