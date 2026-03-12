Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 12 Mar 2026 12:18 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 12:21

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it four straight wins in La Liga when they continue their campaign at home to Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's side are third in the La Liga table, level on points with fourth-placed Villarreal, while Getafe are ninth, only five points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

Match preview

Atletico will enter this match off the back of a spectacular 5-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League contest on Tuesday night.

Simeone's side are therefore in a very strong position in the tie ahead of the second leg in London next week, while they are in the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad, so two trophies are still on offer for the Red and Whites this term.

Of course, Atletico can still mathematically win La Liga, but it is incredibly unlikely, with the capital team currently third in the table, 13 points behind the leaders Barcelona.

The home side have actually won their last three league matches against Espanyol, Real Oviedo and Real Sociedad, and they are 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis.

Atletico have the second-best home record in Spain's top flight this season, picking up 37 points from their 14 league matches in front of their own supporters.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Getafe have actually won four of their last five La Liga matches, including their last two against Real Madrid and Real Betis, so the visitors will enter this game full of confidence.

Jose Bordalas' side have lost just one of their last seven league fixtures, which surprisingly came at home to Sevilla, but their form since the middle of January has otherwise been excellent.

Getafe have sneaked up the table into ninth position, boasting a record of 10 wins, five draws and 12 defeats from 27 matches to collect 35 points, which has left them just five points behind sixth-placed Celta in the race for Europe.

The Sky Blues have only managed to win five of their previous 46 matches against Atletico in all competitions, though, and they suffered a 1-0 loss in the reverse game earlier this season.

Getafe's last away success over Atletico was back in May 2010, while their only other victory against their capital rivals away from home came in September 2005.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

DLLWWW

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WWWLWW

Getafe La Liga form:

DWWLWW

Team News

© Iconsport

Atletico will, without question, have one eye on next week's Champions League last-16 second leg with Tottenham, and that will be reflected in terms of their side here.

The hosts only actually have one player out through injury, with Rodrigo Mendoza missing due to a muscular problem, but no fresh issues were reported against Spurs.

Julian Alvarez, Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann are set to be among those rested, with Alexander Sorloth, Koke, Nicolas Gonzalez, Alex Baena and Jose Gimenez likely to feature from the first whistle this weekend.

As for Getafe, Adu Kamara sits this one out through injury, while Juanmi, Borja Mayoral and Davinchi are facing late fitness tests for Saturday's match.

Adrian Liso, though, is available again after serving a suspension.

On-loan Lyon attacker Martin Satriano has scored three times in his last four appearances during an excellent run of form, and the 25-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Lenglet, Diaz; Koke, Barrios; Gonzalez, Almada, Baena; Sorloth

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Abqar, Duarte, Romero; Femenia, Dakonam, Milla, Arambarri, Iglesias; Vazquez, Satriano

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Getafe

Getafe have been excellent in their last two matches, and we were incredibly close to picking a draw here, with Atletico set to rest some important players. However, home advantage should just about help Simeone's side put all three points on the board.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.