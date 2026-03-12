Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs NEC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 12 Mar 2026 14:26

PSV Eindhoven will welcome NEC Nijmegen to the Philips Stadion on Saturday in what promises to be another significant fixture in the closing stretch of the 2025–26 Eredivisie season.

With only eight matches remaining, Peter Bosz’s side are firmly in control of the title race, while the visitors arrive in Eindhoven desperately needing points as they push to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

Match preview

PSV have enjoyed a dominant campaign in the Dutch top flight and currently sit comfortably at the summit of the table, with the Eindhoven giants 19 points clear of second-placed Feyenoord and 21 ahead of third-placed NEC, a commanding advantage that highlights their superiority throughout the season.

Their consistent performances, attacking firepower and defensive solidity have made them the standout team in the league, scoring a staggering 75 goals while conceding 31, and they could even be crowned champions as early as next weekend if results continue to go their way.

With an impressive record of 22 wins, two draws and two defeats from 26 matches and such a sizeable gap over their closest challengers, Bosz’s men know that maintaining their focus is the only thing standing between them and the Eredivisie trophy.

The Eindhoven side are currently on a three-game winning streak and have dropped only seven points in their last 22 league matches dating back to September, with their only defeat during that period coming in a surprise 2–1 loss away to Volendam.

Despite their dominance in the league, De Rood-witten head into this fixture with a reminder that NEC can pose a serious threat, as the Nijmegen outfit stunned the league leaders with a dramatic 3–2 victory in the KNVB Beker semi-final last week to knock PSV out of the Dutch Cup and secure a place in the final.

© Iconsport / ProShots

For NEC, the trip to Eindhoven offers another opportunity to test themselves against the best team in the Eredivisie this season, with the Nijmegen side currently sitting third in the standings and enjoying one of their most impressive campaigns in recent years.

Taking points away from the league leaders would not only boost their confidence but could also strengthen their position in the race for European football, although Dick Schreuder’s men head into the match without a win in their last two away trips despite remaining unbeaten in their last nine matches on the road in all competitions.

NEC ended their brief winless run last weekend with a convincing 3–0 victory over Volendam, a result that came shortly after their famous cup triumph over Saturday’s opponents and has kept them on course for their highest-ever league finish while also reaching the KNVB Beker final.

Only PSV’s tally of 75 goals surpasses NEC’s impressive return of 64 in the Eredivisie this season, but defensive vulnerabilities have occasionally hindered their progress, with 43 goals conceded in 26 matches and only one clean sheet recorded in their last seven outings.

With the race for a Champions League spot intensifying, NEC could climb into second place with a win at PSV ahead of Feyenoord’s home match on Sunday, although they could also slip to fifth if both FC Twente and Ajax pick up victories this weekend.

Historically, NEC have been clear underdogs in this fixture, recording just nine wins, 20 draws and 67 defeats in 96 previous meetings with PSV, but they have enjoyed a more competitive run recently with two wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five encounters after previously going 20 matches without a victory in the matchup.

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

WWLWWW

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

WLWWLW

NEC Eredivisie form:

WWLWWW

NEC form (all competitions):

WLDDLW

Team News

© Iconsport / ANP

Right-back Sergino Dest suffered an injury during last weekend’s clash with AZ Alkmaar and was replaced in the second half by Anass Salah-Eddine, who had only just returned to the squad following a recent foot problem.

Ruben van Bommel remains sidelined with the knee injury he sustained in September 2025, while Mauro Junior and Alassane Plea are also out with knee issues, and both Nick Olij and Guus Til are unavailable due to muscle problems.

NEC could again be without Gonzalo Alejandro Crettaz, who missed the club’s last two matches through injury, while Freek Entius continues his recovery from a knee problem.

The Nijmegen side also suffered another potential setback last weekend when Brayann Pereira was forced off after half an hour and replaced by Ahmetcan Kaplan with a suspected injury concern.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Salah-Eddine, Obispo, Schouten, Sildillia; Veerman, Wanner, Saibari; Perisic, Man; Pepi

NEC possible starting lineup:

Cillessen; Kaplan, Sandler, Fonville; Ouaissa, Sano, Nejasmic, Onal; Chery, Lebreton, Linssen

We say: PSV Eindhoven 2-2 NEC

Given the recent cup upset and the stakes involved at both ends of the table, Saturday’s encounter promises to be a fiercely contested affair between two sides enjoying strong seasons.

PSV will be eager to respond to their midweek disappointment and reassert their dominance at home, while NEC will aim to prove that their cup victory over the league leaders was no fluke, which could set the stage for an entertaining contest where both sides ultimately share the spoils after 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.