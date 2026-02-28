Fulham transfer news: Ricardo Pepi closes in on Premier League move as Cottagers submit 'very attractive' offer

By Ben Sully | 28 Feb 2026 23:47 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 23:53

Fulham have reportedly edged closer to securing the signing of PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi.

The Cottagers are refusing to give up on their pursuit of the USA international despite failing in their efforts to sign in the January transfer window.

A recent report claimed that the Premier League side have been engaged in 'full talks' over a potential deal to sign Pepi in the summer.

According to Dutch publication Eindhovens Dagblad, Fulham are close to agreeing a deal with PSV over a summer transfer for Pepi.

Fulham table 'very attractive' Pepi offer

The report claims that the Cottagers have proposed a 'very attractive' offer for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2030.

The proposal on the table is said to be in the region of €35m (£26.3m) and €40m (£35m).

There is also said to be a signicant resale clause included in the proposed deal between the two clubs.

While Fulham have seemingly made considerable progress in negotiations, Pepi will still need to undergo a medical in the summer before he can join the Cottagers.

The 23-year-old recently returned from a forearm fracture to make substitute appearances in PSV's last two Eredivisie games.

Pepi has scored 12 goals in 24 competitive matches this season, including nine in 17 league appearances.

Why Fulham will want deal wrapped up by 2026 World Cup

Providing he is fit, Pepi will feature in Mauricio Pochettino's USA squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Fulham will surely be keen to wrap up the transfer before the striker heads off to the tournament this summer, partly to reduce the chances of losing out to a rival bidder.

The Cottagers will also be wary that his value could increase if he performs well for the tournament co-hosts.

Pepi would bolster Fulham's centre-forward options, which currently include Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz.

However, Jimenez is out of contract at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether he pens fresh terms with the club.