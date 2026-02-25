Fulham transfer news: Cottagers make 'promising' progress in pursuit of top target

By Ben Sully | 25 Feb 2026 19:08 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 19:10

Fulham reportedly remain in talks over a potential deal to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi.

The Cottagers failed in their efforts to prise the USA international away from the Philips Stadion in the winter window.

However, Fulham are not willing to give up their interest, with the Cottagers looking to secure a deal to sign Pepi in the summer market.

According to journalist Mounir Boualin, Fulham are still in 'full talks' with PSV over a potential deal for Pepi.

© Imago / IMAGO / Orange Pictures

Fulham remain in Pepi talks

The current signs are said to be 'promising', indicating that Fulham are making progress in negotiations ahead of the summer window.

PSV are believed to be holding out for around €40m after turning down Fulham's advances in the January market.

The Dutch giants are in a relatively strong negotiating position, with Pepi under contract until the summer of 2030.

Fulham could look to tie up the deal before the World Cup, especially as they will be wary that Pepi's value could increase if he performs well for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the tournament.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Why are Fulham keen on Pepi?

Pepi has established himself as one of the Eredivisie's top strikers during a loan stint with Groningen, and now with PSV.

The 23-year-old has netted 38 goals in 91 competitive appearances for his current employers, including nine goals in 16 league matches this term.

After spending time on the sidelines, Pepi returned to action with a goal in last Saturday's 3-1 home success against Heerenveen, helping his side close in on the Eredivisie title.

Fulham may view Pepi as a long-term replacement for Raul Jimenez, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Cottagers will surely still look to bolster their forward line even if Jimenez puts pen to paper on a new deal.