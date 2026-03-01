Sunday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Stuttgart vs. Wolfsburg, Hamburger SV vs. RB Leipzig

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Mar 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 00:05

Sunday's Bundesliga action will be key in determining which teams will qualify for the Champions League.

Stuttgart's home clash with Wolfsburg is the first game of the day, with the home side hoping to cement their place in the top four, while the visitors are hoping to avoid relegation.

Eintracht Frankfurt will face Freiburg on Sunday, and anything other than a win for the Eagles would be hugely damaging for their prospects of securing European football.

RB Leipzig also have ambitions of finishing in the top four, though they will have to get the better of relegation-threatened Hamburger SV.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Sunday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Stuttgart are locked in a fierce battle for a spot in the Bundesliga's top four, but their clash at MHPArena on Sunday against visitors Wolfsburg will also impact the bottom of the table.

Fourth-placed Stuttgart have 43 points following their 3-3 stalemate with relegation-threatened Heidenheim on February 22, whereas the Wolves' points tally of 20 means they come into the weekend one place above the relegation playoff spot in 15th.

We say: Stuttgart 3-1 Wolfsburg

Stuttgart will have the majority of possession on Sunday, and given their impressive displays in front of goal, they could create numerous chances against the visitors.

Wolfsburg have frequently found the back of the net against their opponents in the Bundesliga, but their frailties at the back will make it difficult for them to come away from MHPArena with a victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Stuttgart vs. Wolfsburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Eintracht Frankfurt are in the middle of a media storm, but they will be looking to turn their attention back onto football when they welcome Freiburg to Deutsche Bank Park this Sunday afternoon.

Both teams are still in the race for the top six, but if they are to secure European football next season, they cannot afford too many more slip-ups.

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 Freiburg

After giving Bayern Munich a run for their money last weekend, Eintracht Frankfurt will be determined to deliver another good performance against Freiburg.

The visitors have a dreadful away record, boasting just two wins from their last 10 matches on the road. With that in mind, we are backing Frankfurt to bag a narrow win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Fighting for a spot in the Bundesliga's top four, RB Leipzig will head to Volksparkstadion on Sunday to face promoted side Hamburger SV.

HSV will be hoping to earn a third win in four games this weekend, while Die Roten Bullen are looking for their first victory in three.

We say: Hamburger SV 1-1 RB Leipzig

Hamburger may be the underdogs given their league position, as well as their status as a promoted team, but their resilience is difficult to overlook.

Leipzig, on the other hand, have been inconsistent in recent weeks, and it would not be surprising to see them drop points once again on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hamburger SV vs. RB Leipzig, including team news and possible lineups