Preview: Stuttgart vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 24 Feb 2026 10:55

Stuttgart welcome Celtic to the MHPArena on Thursday evening for the second leg of their Europa League knockout playoff round tie.

Die Roten recorded an emphatic 4-1 victory in the first leg in Scotland, leaving the Bhoys with plenty of work to do if they are to extend their European campaign.

Match preview

Stuttgart faced an initial struggle in their opening Europa League fixtures, losing two of their first three league phase fixtures, alongside a narrow 2-1 victory against Celta Vigo on matchday one.

However, four wins and only one loss in their final five league phase games saw Sebastian Hoeness' side rapidly rise up the standings and into 11th place, barely missing out on a top eight place by just one point.

Drawn against Celtic in the knockout playoff round, Stuttgart were in impressive form in the build-up to the match, with five wins and just one loss in their last six outings across all competitions.

The trip to Celtic Park could have proved a difficult task for Die Roten, but Hoeness' team secured a stunning 4-1 triumph, with goals from Tiago Tomas, Jamie Leweling and Bilal El Khannouss (two).

As a result, Stuttgart are firmly in the driving seat coming into the second leg, especially as they return to their home ground, where they are undefeated since early December 2025.

Die Roten have won five and drawn two of their last seven games at the MHPArena, marking a brilliant response to the devastating 5-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in December.

While Stuttgart are in firm control of the tie and enjoying a positive run of form, Celtic come into the second leg having suffered disappointing back-to-back defeats.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Celtic's overall campaign has been marked by inconsistency, but things appeared to be improving upon Martin O'Neill's return to the managerial position for the second time this term.

O'Neill, who had won seven and lost one of eight matches in charge between October and December 2025, was rehired in January following Wilfried Nancy's disastrous spell.

The legendary manager recorded eight wins and two draws in the first 10 matches upon his return, overseeing Celtic's qualification into the knockout rounds of the Europa League and their climb into the Scottish Premiership title race.

O'Neill's first loss came at the hands of Stuttgart, when despite creating 2.09 expected goals to their opponents' 1.88xG, Celtic were handed a catastrophic 4-1 defeat.

The Bhoys failed to bounce back in their Scottish Premiership meeting with Hibernian at the weekend, conceding an 87th-minute strike to lose 2-1, meaning they have fallen six points behind league leaders Hearts.

Eager to end their losing run and hoping to miraculously fight their way back into this tie, Celtic will be tasked with overturning a significant three-goal deficit in Germany.

Celtic will draw confidence from their five-game unbeaten run away from home leading into this one, though they have managed only one away win in European competition this term.

Stuttgart Europa League form:

W W W L W W

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W W L W W D

Celtic Europa League form:

L W L D W L

Celtic form (all competitions):

W W W W L L

Team News

© Imago / osnapix

Stuttgart are expected to be without Angelo Stiller, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Lazar Jovanovic and Justin Diehl due to fitness issues, while Jeff Chabot is suspended.

Luca Jaquez could join Finn Jeltsch in defence in Chabot's absence, while Atakan Karazor and Chema Andres may feature at the base of midfield.

Further forward, Chris Fuhrich, El Khannouss and Ermedin Demirovic should continue in attack, while Deniz Undav is also likely to start.

Meanwhile, Celtic are unable to call upon Alistair Johnston, Arne Engels, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota due to injury issues.

Benjamin Nygren has now scored in each of his last three games for Celtic, and the attacking midfielder is likely to start alongside Daizen Maeda, Sebastian Tounekti and Tomas Cvancara in attack.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Assignon, Jacquez, Jeltsch, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Andres; El Khannouss, Undav, Fuhrich; Demirovic

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Araujo, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Bernardo; Maeda, Nygren, Tounekti; Cvancara

We say: Stuttgart 2-1 Celtic

Stuttgart have been impressive at home, especially in Europe where they have won all of their four games at the MHPArena.

Alongside Celtic's current struggles coming into this match, we are backing the hosts to win this one and book their place in the next round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.