Stuttgart vs. Celtic: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 23 Feb 2026 11:29

Stuttgart will welcome Celtic to the MHPArena on Thursday evening for the second leg of their Europa League knockout playoff round tie.

The hosts hold a comfortable 4-1 lead following the first leg meeting at Celtic Park, leaving the visitors with a mountain to climb if they are to extend their European campaign.

What time does Stuttgart vs. Celtic kick off?

Stuttgart vs. Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm for viewers in the UK, while it will be a 6:45pm start for local viewers.

Where is Stuttgart vs. Celtic being played?

Stuttgart will welcome Celtic to the MHPArena, which can hold a capacity of 60,469 supporters.

How to watch Stuttgart vs. Celtic in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League matchup between Stuttgart and Celtic will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2.

Online streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Stuttgart and Celtic?

A place in the Europa League's last 16 is ultimately at stake, and Stuttgart are certainly in the driving seat after recording a fantastic 4-1 triumph in the first leg at Celtic Park.

Consequently, it would come as a major surprise to see the German side fail to reach the next round, with Celtic required to overturn a three-goal deficit at Stuttgart's home ground.

Whoever emerges as the victor from this tie will then face either Braga or Porto in the Europa League's last 16.