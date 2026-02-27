Preview: Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Feb 2026 22:14

Stuttgart are locked in a fierce battle for a spot in the Bundesliga's top four, but their clash at MHPArena on Sunday against visitors Wolfsburg will also impact the bottom of the table.

Fourth-placed Stuttgart have 43 points following their 3-3 stalemate with relegation-threatened Heidenheim on February 22, whereas the Wolves' points tally of 20 means they come into the weekend one place above the relegation playoff spot in 15th.

Match preview

Stuttgart's lack of control last time out was concerning, and the club have now conceded more goals in their past three league contests (six) as they had in their prior seven (four).

Die Roten have flourished in front of goal, with their three strikes against Heidenheim the sixth occasion in nine games that they netted at least three goals.

After Sunday's clash, Sebastian Hoeness's side will face the rest of the current top six in their following nine Bundesliga fixtures, and heading into that stretch in good form will be a major boost.

Stuttgart followed up their draw with Heidenheim with a 1-0 defeat against Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday, and they have now been beaten in two and been held to a stalemate in three of their last five matches.

The hosts' record at MHPArena has been strong of late considering they are unbeaten in five matches at the ground, emerging triumphant on three occasions.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Wolfsburg were beaten 3-2 by Augsburg on February 21, and they will feel they should have taken all three points given they led 2-1 when they scored in the 71st minute, only to concede in the 87th and and 93rd minutes.

The Wolves are level on points with 16th-placed St Pauli, and they could end matchweek 24 as low as 17th should Werder Bremen earn a positive result against last-placed Heidenheim on Saturday.

Boss Daniel Bauer has failed to oversee a win in six Bundesliga games, a period in which his side suffered four defeats, conceded 12 goals and scored seven times.

Wolfsburg came out second best when they faced Stuttgart in October 2025, losing 3-0 at home, though they did win 2-1 at MHPArena when they travelled to the stadium in the 2024-25 season.

The visitors are winless in four fixtures on the road, losing three away outings in that time, though 11 of their 20 points have been accumulated in their 11 away games.

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

L

W

D

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

L

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

D

L

L

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Pressefoto Baumann

Stuttgart's only injury absentee is Lazar Jovanovic, though the midfielder has only played 37 minutes in the Bundesliga this term, and he would likely not been a starting option.

Atakan Karazor and Angelo Stiller have frequently been stationed together in the middle of the pitch, and the duo could be asked to support number 10 Bilal El Khannouss.

Julian Chabot and Finn Jeltsch will have to improve in defence if the hosts are to protect goalkeeper Alexander Nubel and keep a clean sheet.

Wolfsburg's injury problems are significantly more extensive, with eight players already ruled out, while a further four squad members could be sidelined.

With concerns about the availability of midfielder Maximilian Arnold, the visitors may field Christian Eriksen and Yannick Gerhardt together in a double pivot.

The two could be asked to support to central defenders Denis Vavro and Moritz Jenz, especially as centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis has been out of favour recently.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Assignon, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; Leweling, El Khannouss, Fuhrich; Undav

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Kumbedi, Vavro, Jenz, Belocian; Eriksen, Gerhardt; Daghim, Majer, Shiogai; Amoura

We say: Stuttgart 3-1 Wolfsburg

Stuttgart will have the majority of possession on Sunday, and given their impressive displays in front of goal, they could create numerous chances against the visitors.

Wolfsburg have frequently found the back of the net against their opponents in the Bundesliga, but their frailties at the back will make it difficult for them to come away from MHPArena with a victory.

