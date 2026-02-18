Preview: Wolfsburg vs Augsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 18 Feb 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 01:45

With their Bundesliga safety at risk, struggling Wolfsburg will welcome a resurgent Augsburg side to Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

Die Wolfe are looking for their first win in six games, while Fuggerstadter could make it four wins from five this weekend.

Match preview

When Wolfsburg lost just one of their four league outings in December - winning two and drawing one - fans thought that the club had turned a corner under Daniel Bauer, but after a difficult start to 2026, the threat of relegation looms as large as ever.

Last Sunday, Die Wolfe earned a point in a 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig, and though the result looks commendable on paper, in context, the club surrendered the lead twice after goals from Mohamed El Amine Amoura and Mattias Svanberg put them ahead.

That stalemate also came as part of Bauer's side's ongoing five-game winless run, though the more optimistic amongst the Wolfsburg faithful would highlight that it ended a troubling three-game losing streak.

In any case, the White and Greens now sit 15th in the table, where their tally of 20 points has them just one above 16th-placed Werder Bremen, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

Hoping to avoid slipping down into the bottom three on Saturday, the hosts may take heart from their recent record at Volkswagen Arena, which features two wins, one draw and two defeats from their five home clashes preceding this weekend.

While that return may be mixed, it represents a drastic improvement given that Die Wolfe failed to win any of their matches on their own turf under Paul Simonis, who managed to avoid defeat just twice at home across all competitions in 2025-26.

© Imago / Eibner

Meanwhile, Manuel Baum has led Augsburg to something of a revival since initially taking the reins on December 1 following the dismissal of Sandro Wagner.

Baum's temporary tenure kicked off with a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen five days after his appointment, and though he would have to wait until late January for his next triumph, the boss oversaw just two defeats from his first six games in the dugout.

Building on that resilience, Fuggerstadter are heading into this weekend's showdown on the back of three wins from their last four Bundesliga matches, an impressive return that began with a standout 2-1 win against champions Bayern Munich on January 24.

Most recently, Augsburg bounced back from a 2-0 downing at the hands of Mainz 05 by beating Heidenheim 1-0 last Sunday, a result that saw the club leapfrog FC Koln to climb up to 11th in the table, where they are now six points above the drop zone.

However, while the visitors have only tasted defeat in one of their last six outings, fans making the trip will be cautious considering the fact that their team have lost all but one of their away matches under Baum so far.

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

W

D

L

L

L

D

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

D

D

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Wolfsburg will be light in defence without centre-back Cleiton, who has an ankle injury, as well as left-backs Joakim Maehle (shoulder) and Rogerio (muscle), and right-back Kilian Fischer, who is sidelined with a groin issue.

To make matters worse, centre-half Jenson Seelt and left wing-back Aaron Zehnter are doubts due to respective knee and ankle injuries, while left wing-back Kevin Paredes is dealing with a bout of illness.

With that in mind, Denis Vavro and Moritz Jenz look set to start at the heart of Bauer's backline, with Jeanuel Belocian and Sael Kumbedi operating at full-back behind a midfield of Maximilian Arnold and Christian Eriksen while Bence Dardai is out with a knee injury.

Further forward, it remains to be seen whether Mohamed El Amine Amoura will be available after repeated disciplinary issues, though Dzenan Pejcinovic should be on hand to start up top, supported by Lovro Majer with striker Jonas Wind out due to a thigh injury and right-winger Jesper Lindstrom (illness) a doubt.

As for Augsburg, they have a significantly healthier squad, but centre-backs Chrislain Matsima and Jeffrey Gouweleeuw are set to miss out with knee and thigh injuries of their own.

That being said, Noahkai Kai Daniel Banks, Keven Schlotterbeck and Cedric Zesiger could form Baum's back three this weekend, with Robin Fellhauer and Dimitris Giannoulis providing width from wing-back.

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Kumbedi, Vavro, Jenz, Belocian; Eriksen, Arnold; Daghim, Majer, Shiogai; Pejcinovic

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Banks, Schlotterbeck, Zesiger; Fellhauer, Jakic, Massengo, Giannoulis; Komur, Claude-Maurice; Gregoritsch

We say: Wolfsburg 1-1 Augsburg

Wolfsburg are desperate for points to avoid falling into the bottom three, and they could draw confidence from playing in front of their own fans this weekend.

By contrast, Augsburg may be the more in-form of the two teams, but their dire away record suggests that they could drop points at the very least on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.