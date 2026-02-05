Preview: Mainz 05 vs Augsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 05 Feb 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 00:14

Desperate to escape the Bundesliga's bottom three, a resurgent Mainz 05 will welcome Augsburg to MEWA Arena on Saturday.

Die Nullfunfer could make it four wins from five games this weekend, while Fuggerstadter could earn a third straight victory.

Match preview

Mainz were fearing the worst before Urs Fischer took over back in December, but the new boss has led a remarkable turnaround that has seen the club become the most in-form team outside of the top six.

Die Nullfunfer followed up their 3-1 triumph over Wolfsburg on January 24 by beating Champions League hopefuls RB Leipzig 2-1 last Saturday, marking their third win in four games.

That impressive run has Fischer's side 16th in the table, where their tally of 18 points puts them just one away from safety heading into this clash.

Hoping to finally step out of the relegation zone, the weekend's hosts will draw confidence from their record at MEWA Arena that features only one defeat across all competitions since the start of November.

Three points on Saturday could lift Mainz up to 12th in a best-case scenario, leapfrogging all of Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg, Hamburger SV and Borussia Monchengladbach in the process, but fans may be cautious given that Die Nullfunfer are yet to keep a clean sheet in 2026.

Meanwhile, Augsburg were also prompted to change managers late last year, sacking Sandro Wagner and replacing him on an interim basis with the club's 'Head of Development and Football Innovation', Manuel Baum.

Fuggerstadter had lost five of their six outings prior to Baum's appointment on December 1, but the 46-year-old won his first game in charge and has tasted defeat just twice so far, as well as becoming the first coach to beat Bayern Munich this season on January 24.

Adding to that commendable start under their new boss, Augsburg downed relegation-threatened St Pauli 2-1 last Saturday to record back-to-back Bundesliga wins for the first time in 2025-26, extending their unbeaten run to four matches.

Those triumphs have seen Baum's men climb up to 11th in the top flight, though their total of 22 points means that they sit just four above the threat of demotion.

The visitors will be keen to bolster their cushion over the drop zone, but travelling fans are sure to be concerned by the fact that Fuggerstadter have lost four of their five away games preceding this weekend's showdown, despite their team's newfound resilience.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

Team News

Mainz will be without goalkeeper Robin Zentner once again as he recovers from a groin issue, while centre-back Maxim Dal is nearing a return from his anterior cruciate ligament injury, and right wing-back Anthony Caci is closing in on a comeback from a hamstring problem.

With all three unavailable this weekend, expect to see Stefan Posch, Stefan Bell and Dominik Kohr start in a back three, protecting shot-stopper Daniel Batz while flanked by Danny da Costa and Silvan Widmer at wing-back.

Further forward, striker Benedict Hollerbach is out for the season with an Achilles injury, but fellow centre-forward Armindo Sieb and attacking midfielder Sota Kawasaki could yet make the squad if they can overcome illness and a minor muscle issue respectively.

That being said, if neither are ready to feature, then Phillip Tietz and Silas could form a strike partnership up top, with Nadiem Amiri, Kaishu Sano and Lee Jae-Sung providing support from midfield.

As for Augsburg, they are also lighter in defence than ideal without centre-backs Chrislain Matsima and Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, who are working their way back from thigh and knee injuries, while left wing-back Dimitris Giannoulis is missing due to a thigh problem of his own.

In their absence, Baum is likely to opt for Arthur Chaves, Keven Schlotterbeck and Noahkai Kai Daniel Banks in his back three, with the versatile Marius Wolf and Robin Fellhauer out wide. Up front, winter signing Uchenna Ogundu is not ready to play.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; Posch, Bell, Kohr; Da Costa, Amiri, Sano, Lee, Widmer; Silas, Tietz

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Chaves, Schlotterbeck, Banks; Fellhauer, Massengo, Rexhbecaj, Wolf; Rieder, Claude-Maurice; Gregoritsch

We say: Mainz 05 2-1 Augsburg

Mainz are in great form ahead of this weekend, and they will be motivated by the chance to escape the relegation playoff spot.

However, the hosts have struggled for clean sheets of late, and given Augsburg's own resilience, this clash could be a close affair.

