Tuesday's Bundesliga predictions including Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Jan 2026 12:35 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 12:39

Stuttgart vs. Frankfurt (Tuesday, 5.30pm)

© Imago / Sven Simon

Pushing for a Champions League place in the Bundesliga, Stuttgart will welcome European rivals Eintracht Frankfurt to MHPArena on Tuesday.

Die Roten could make it four wins from five competitive games in midweek, while Die Adler will be looking for their first victory in three top-flight outings.

We say: Stuttgart 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Stuttgart have been prolific goalscorers in recent weeks, so expect to see the hosts hit the back of the net more than once on Tuesday.

Additionally, VfB have been generally excellent on their own turf this season, while Frankfurt have been poor away from home, a trend that could be borne out by a Stuttgart win in midweek.

Hamburger vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Tuesday, 7.30pm)

© Imago / Sportimage

Bayer Leverkusen's quest to finish in the Bundesliga's top four continues on Tuesday against relegation-threatened hosts Hamburger SV at Volksparkstadion.

The home team are 13th with 16 points, four points and three places above the 16th-placed relegation playoff spot, while Leverkusen are fourth with 29 points having lost 4-1 against Stuttgart on Saturday.

We say: Hamburger SV 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Hamburger will no doubt prove to be challenging opponents on Tuesday, especially as they have been difficult to beat at home.

Bayer Leverkusen's performance against Stuttgart was poor, and perhaps their frailties at the back will prevent them from claiming three points.

© Imago / IMAGO / Team 2

Borussia Dortmund will hope to maintain their advantage in the Champions League race, when they welcome Werder Bremen to Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga.

BVB's 3-3 stalemate with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday left them in second place with 33 points, four more than fifth-placed Stuttgart, whereas the visitors are 12th with 17 points.

We say: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Werder Bremen

Dortmund have been formidable at Signal Iduna Park, while the visitors have struggled away from home.

BVB's defence may have room for improvement, but their attacking firepower could be too much for Werder Bremen to overcome.

Mainz vs. Heidenheim (Tuesday, 7.30pm)

© Imago

The battle for Bundesliga survival continues this Tuesday night as the two worst teams in the competition go head-to-head at the Mewa Arena.

Despite improving in recent times, Mainz 05 are still on the lookout for their first league win since September – a run which leaves them five points from safety and just three points adrift of upcoming opponents, Heidenheim.

We say: Mainz 05 2-2 Heidenheim

Mainz are getting better, though the team are clearly struggling with several key defenders sitting on the sidelines.

Heidenheim have a great record away at Mainz, and they impressed over the weekend against FC Koln. Tough game to predict, which is why we are backing a high-scoring draw.