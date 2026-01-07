Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jan 2026 23:59

Borussia Dortmund's hopes of challenging Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga could end if they lose against Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park on Friday.

Seventh-placed Frankfurt have 25 points and trail fourth-placed RB Leipzig by four points, whereas the visitors are second with 32 points following their 2-0 win against Borussia Monchengladbach on December 19, but they are nine points behind Bayern.

Match preview

The winter break perhaps came at the wrong time for the hosts given they picked up a win and a draw in their two games prior to the pause, though the team were held to a 1-1 stalemate by newly-promoted Hamburger SV on December 20.

However, the Eagles had failed to claim victory in any of the four matches prior to their most recent two, losing on three occasions, though they have only lost one of their past nine Bundesliga fixtures while winning four times.

Boss Dino Toppmoller's side have only scored four goals in their last six games, and they have only scored more than one goal in a game once in their past 11 in all competitions.

Frankfurt have conceded 30 times in the Bundesliga, with their tally only fewer than the league's bottom two.

The hosts are unbeaten in their four most recent home clashes in the Bundesliga, getting the better of opponents on three occasions.

BVB have found form in the Bundesliga considering a triumph against the Eagles would be their sixth in nine top-flight fixtures, a period in which they will have remained unbeaten in.

The club have also kept two clean sheets in their last four league matches, and they have netted nine goals in their last five Bundesliga games.

Dortmund's chances of claiming the title are slim, but a defeat on Friday would almost certainly see them end matchweek 16 trailing Bayern Munich by 12 points, and a loss could see them end the weekend just two points in front of fifth-placed Hoffenheim.

Manager Niko Kovac oversaw a penalty-shootout victory in the DFB-Pokal when his side face Frankfurt in October, their third win in four matches against the Eagles.

The visitors have drawn two, lost one and won one of their past four away trips, though they are undefeated in their last five domestic games on the road, picking up three wins in that time.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

W

W

D

L

W

D

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

W

D

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

D

D

W

W

D

W

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

D

W

Team News

Frankfurt will still have to contend with the absence of leading striker Jonathan Burkardt due to a calf injury, and the team's problems up front are compounded by Michy Batshuayi's foot injury.

Ansgar Knauff may have to continue playing as an auxiliary number nine, with Ritsu Doan and Mario Gotze set to support the forward.

Midfielders Hugo Larsson and Mahmoud Dahoud are candidates to be selected together ahead of a back three featuring Nnamdi Collins, Robin Kock and Arthur Theate.

As for Dortmund, Alexander Meyer may have to be used between the posts given shot-stopper Gregor Kobel is a doubt due to illness.

Nico Schlotterbeck is expected to lead the backline alongside fellow central defenders Waldemar Anton and Emre Can.

Jobe Bellingham's suspension could lead to starts for Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha, who are likely to appear behind an attack consisting of Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Serhou Guirassy.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Collins, Koch, Theate; Kristensen, Larsson, Dahoud, Brown; Doan, Gotze; Knauff

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Meyer; Anton, Can, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt may boast a positive home record, but their struggles in the final third could prove costly.

Dortmund's form heading into Friday's clash has been strong, and with the team having performed well away from home in Germany, the visitors should be seen as favourites.