Preview: Hamburger SV vs Eintracht Frankfurt - prediction, team news, lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt's quest to secure Champions League football continues when they travel to face Hamburger SV on Saturday at Volksparkstadion in their 15th match of their 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign.

Hamburger are 14th with 15 points having lost 4-1 against Hoffenheim last Saturday, whereas the seventh-placed Eagles arrested a poor period of results with their 1-0 win against Augsburg on December 13, increasing their points tally to 24.

Match preview

The hosts were limited in the final third against Hoffenheim, scoring their only goal eight minutes from time when they were already trailing 4-0, and their non-penalty xG total of 0.6 was their joint lowest since matchweek three.

Only four points separate Hamburger from 17th-placed Heidenheim and 16th-placed St Pauli, who occupy the final relegation spot and relegation playoff spot respectively.

Boss Merlin Polzin will be leading his side out against Frankfurt for the first time since 2018, and he will be hoping to guide the club to their first triumph over the Eagles in 13 games.

Die Rothosen have lost two and won two of their past four matches, scoring seven goals while conceding on eight occasions.

Hamburger emerged triumphant in their two most recent Bundesliga clashes at Volksparkstadion, and they are unbeaten in three league contests at home.

Frankfurt should be credited for preventing Augsburg from producing a single big chance, but it will still be concerning that it was their first clean sheet in six.

Dino Toppmoller had overseen three losses and one draw in four outings prior four to victory against Augsburg, with his team conceding 12 goals in that time.

At the other end of the pitch, the visitors have only found the back of the net three times in their past five games, whereas they had netted seven in their previous five.

The Eagles are two points from fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, and only Bayern Munich (11) have collected more points in their last five top-flight matches than Toppmoller's team (10).

Frankfurt's performances on the road have been poor for some time, with the club winless in six of their last seven on their travels, suffering three defeats in that stretch.

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

L

D

L

W

W

L

Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

D

L

W

L

W

L

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

D

L

W

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

W

L

D

L

L

W

Team News

Hamburger will be without centre-forward Robert Glatzel, and his absence means fans should expect to see Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer lead the line.

Considering Warmed Omari will not be part of the squad due to an ankle problem, the hosts' backline may consist of Nicolas Capaldo, Luka Vuskovic and Jordan Torunarigha.

As for the visitors, Ansgar Knauff could be asked to fill in as a number nine once again considering both Jonathan Burkardt and Michy Batshuayi are injured.

Ellyes Skhiri is away with Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the midfielder's void is likely to be filled by Hugo Larsson and Mahmoud Dahoud.

Nnamdi Collins and Robin Koch could appear in the middle of a back four given Arthur Theate is suspended.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Capaldo, Vuskovic, Torunarigha; Gocholeishvili, Lokonga, Remberg, Muheim; Vieira, Balde; Konigsdorffer

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Kristensen, Collins, Koch, Brown; Dahoud, Larsson; Doan, Gotze, Bahoya; Knauff

We say: Hamburger SV 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt must win if they are to remain within touching distance of the top four, but their form away from home is poor.

Considering Hamburger have performed well at Volksparkstadion, they should be confident of taking at least a point on Saturday.

