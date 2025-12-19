Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah update amid Arne Slot feud as 'lurking' clubs wait to learn more in January window

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Dec 2025 01:31 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 08:32

Mohamed Salah's rift with Arne Slot is unresolved and clubs are waiting in the background ahead of the January transfer window, the latest report has claimed.

Reds fans waved goodbye to the winger last Saturday in his last game before AFCON, watching on as Liverpool beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on the weekend in the Premier League.

Salah's inclusion in the squad against the Seagulls was seen by many as a positive step towards a reconciliation with Slot following the former's public criticism.

The winger's outburst has led to significant speculation that he could be sold in the January transfer window, but fans are hopeful that he can be part of the team for the rest of the season.

Journalist Lewis Steele claimed in The Daily Mail that Salah's rift with Slot and the club has not yet been resolved, and that while nobody at Liverpool wants the 33-year-old to leave in January, an exit cannot be ruled out.

Salah could be away from the Liverpool squad for up to seven games given the Africa Cup of Nations concludes on January 17, and the Merseysiders will have to get used to playing without their talisman.

Saudi Pro League teams have long been credited with interest in the 33-year-old, and considering the level of transfer fees that sides from the division have spent on Premier League players in recent seasons, Salah would certainly command a significant sum.

Liverpool may be tempted to sell the winger having spent in the region of £450m in the summer, but keeping him at Anfield could help the club compete for the Champions League.

The Merseysiders have performed well against the likes of Real Madrid and Inter Milan this term, and having Salah as part of the squad may push the six-time European champions closer to a seventh continental crown.

What does the future without Mohamed Salah look like?

Slot has recently deployed a two-striker formation, with a diamond midfield behind a front two in order to help win second balls.

Hugo Ekitike has shown great promise in the frontline, and while partner Alexander Isak has struggled, it is hard to see him being left out of the team in future seasons considering he cost £125m.

Full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are also at their best when allowed to rampage forward on the flanks, so perhaps it would be sensible to move away from a system with wingers.

Salah has been arguably Liverpool's best player since the 2017-18 season, and his impact on the pitch will be difficult to replace, even if Slot changes formation.