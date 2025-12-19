Man Utd could solve 'major' Ruben Amorim issue by moving for proven Premier League performer in January

By Matt Law | 19 Dec 2025 08:15 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 08:49

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a bargain move for Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves during the January transfer window.

The Portugal international's current deal is due to expire next summer, and according to The Times, the midfielder has turned down the chance to sign a new contract.

Neves is believed to be eyeing a return to the Premier League, with Man United known admirers of the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have been placed on red alert due to the 28-year-old's contract situation, with a deal in the January market believed to be possible.

The report claims that Al-Hilal would be willing to sell Neves for a fee in the region of £20m in January, making him a bargain signing for the 20-time English champions.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Man United 'weighing up' £20m move for Neves

Holding midfield is viewed as a priority position for Man United, with Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro potentially both leaving Old Trafford in 2026.

Casemiro's contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign, while Ugarte has struggled since arriving at the Red Devils and could depart next year.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the futures of Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, so it is possible that two or three new midfielders will arrive ahead of next season.

Newcastle United are also believed to be tracking Neves, with the midfielder proven in the Premier League, playing close to 200 matches in the competition for Wolves.

© Imago

Neves is a proven Premier League performer

Neves started his career with Porto, scoring four goals and registering three assists in 93 matches for the Portuguese club before arriving at Wolves in 2017.

The midfielder represented the English team on 253 occasions in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and registering 13 assists, before surprisingly making the switch to the Saudi Pro League in 2023, and he has been a strong performer for Al-Hilal.

Neves has 14 goals and 25 assists in 106 matches for Al-Hilal, but having rejected a new contract, it does appear that his time with the Saudi outfit is coming to an end.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton are also admired by Man United, but deals for either in January are viewed as almost impossible.