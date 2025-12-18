Bruno Fernandes future: Man Utd captain opens up on "different path" in fresh jibe at Red Devils

By Anthony Brown | 18 Dec 2025 20:57 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 20:59

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reiterated the truth about his loyalty to the Red Devils.

The Portuguese playmaker recently issued a stunning interview where he revealed that the United board wanted him gone in the summer transfer window of 2025.

Fernandes, 31, has played 307 times for the Red Devils since moving from Sporting in January 2020, scoring 103 goals.

However, the two-time Europa League runner-up with United has told Rio Ferdinand about the opportunities he had to leave Old Trafford and why he chose to stay with Ruben Amorim's team.

Fernandes explains Man Utd loyalty despite United board's desire to sell

© Imago / Sportimage

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast via Mirror Football, Fernandes admitted that his time in Manchester has not run as planned due to a lack of major silverware.

"Obviously, I think the time at the club has not been as I wanted because obviously, I wanted to lift trophies and I haven't lift as many as I should and I could," said the Man Utd captain.

The United playmaker revealed the summer’s uncertainty, saying he stayed because he loves the club, even as the hierarchy seemed keen to cash in on him.

"At the same time, I think everything I've done for the club in a certain way was still very important and not taking nothing away from other players that were here and everything," continued Fernandes.

"I think when we struggled the most, I stayed present to the club and I think everyone at the club, I hope, is aware of that because the chances I had were very good.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal were reportedly ready to pay £100m for the playmaker, an offer Fernandes says could have been accepted under normal circumstances if he had wanted a new challenge to win silverware.

"So I'm very aware that I could have done a different path," he stated. "I could have gone in a different way and probably winning more trophies and people talking about me in a different way because I've had trophies into my cabinet.

"So nowadays people talk more like you are a better player or a worse player if you win or you lose trophies. It changed a lot because if I look at the past, [Francesco] Totti is known as one of the best players in Italy and unfortunately for him he hasn't won many trophies."

Could Bruno Fernandes leave Manchester United in January?

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Despite Fernandes's remarks, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils let their captain leave in the January transfer window.

Previous reports have suggested that a departure in the summer, preferably after the 2026 World Cup, is more likely, and the 31-year-old's recent incendiary interviews are unlikely to change that expectation.

The United board also maintain that the midfielder remains a central pillar of their project, although it is uncertain how long-term this might be.

However, with the January window approaching and trust reportedly fractured, a bid from any Saudi Pro League club could tempt the Manchester outfit into cutting ties with their star captain.